Enova Announces of Decade of Recognition as one of Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT

Enova's collaborative work environment, challenging development opportunities and industry-leading benefits helped Enova rank among Best Places to Work

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry's Computerworld announced Enova International as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT. This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT teams while providing great benefits and compensation. Company data ranked Enova 17th among midsize organizations, and marks the 10th consecutive year that Enova has been named to the list.

"All of our team members – within IT and across the company – play a critical role in making Enova an awesome place to work," said Joe DeCosmo, Enova's Chief Analytics and Technology Officer. "As a leadership team, we're committed to providing the resources and the runway that enable our people to think big, challenge assumptions, test new ideas and solve problems together. This recognition is a testament to the challenging and inspiring work our team members do every day."

At Enova team members are encouraged to own their careers and leaders are committed to fostering an environment where teams can work on stretch projects and participate in programs that help advance their careers. Some of the programs include: on-demand coaching office hours and shadowing and mentoring programs, tuition reimbursement and functional skill training courses. For new hires, Enova's Baseline training program provides fundamentals for all engineers, regardless of level or previous experience, beginning on day one. Beyond onboarding, weekly Tech talks provide ongoing learning while the Tech Exchange program provides an opportunity to spend a month on a different tech team.

Growth and development opportunities don't just happen in the office, either. Enova's commitment to diversify tech extends outside Enova — Women @ Enova founded the Chicago Women in Technology Conference (ChiWiTCon) in 2016 to celebrate and advance tech professionals from all backgrounds. Enova's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council consists of seven affinity groups highlighting the unique backgrounds and perspectives of the Enova team with a true sense of community at Enova. Team volunteer events and an annual Tech Summit packed full of team building projects and activities are centered around the Enova Values – such as Operate as an Owner – to reemphasize the impact team members can make in and outside the organization.

"Adapting to a 'new normal' has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year's winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT's ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs," said Rob O'Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. "Importantly, this year's award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion."

More information, including Enova's company profile and results of the 2022 Best Places to Work in IT survey, can be found on Computerworld.com . Open career opportunities are available at https://www.enova.com/careers/ .

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7.5 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com (http://www.computerworld.com)), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com (http://www.foundryco.com).

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

