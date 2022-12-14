Heiting & Irwin Associate Jean-Simon Serrano Named CAOIE President

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean-Simon Serrano, associate at prestigious Inland Empire personal injury firm Heiting & Irwin, was installed as President of Consumer Attorneys Of Inland Empire at the December Board Meeting.

After serving on the CAOIE Board for five years Mr. Serrano was honored with being named the organization's president.

"This is the premier trial attorney association in the Inland Empire, and I'm proud to serve my local and legal communities," he said. "Over the past couple of years, the trial lawyer associates of California have been able to effectuate real change for Californians including changes to the laws governing medical malpractice (MICRA) as well as an increase in the required minimum coverage for auto insurance policies. It's exciting to be a part of the group effectuating these changes and I look forward to helping make other progress to help and protect consumers."

Mr. Serrano has had a busy couple of years, recovering millions of dollars for his clients since 2020 alone.

Mr. Serrano is an experienced trial attorney who has been with the firm since 2007. Previously a president of the Riverside County Bar Association as well as the Riverside County Barristers Association, he's become one of the top plaintiff attorneys in the Inland Empire.

In addition, he's been honored by several prestigious legal ranking services for his work on behalf of clients. He was named a Top 10 Attorney Under 40 by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys in 2013. He was honored by the University of LaVerne College of law as one of three "Distinguished Alumni" in 2017 and he was selected as a Super Lawyers' Rising Star numerous time.

