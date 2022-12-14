Peterman Brothers supports unique opportunity for Indianapolis kids to ring in the New Year

The local HVAC leader sponsors Countdown to Noon at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis on Dec. 31

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, will join families from across the region to celebrate the new year as the sponsor of Countdown to Noon at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Countdown to Noon, an exciting family-friendly event featuring activities, live music and countdowns to the New Year at noon and 1 p.m., provides Indianapolis-area kids and their grown-ups an opportunity to ring in 2023 without missing bedtime.

"With Countdown to Noon, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis offers a unique opportunity for families to share New Year's Eve together," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Children can participate in a countdown similar to the one their grown-ups or adults enjoy, and the reasonable hour means adults can experience New Year's Eve with their families during the day and still have the freedom for a more traditional celebration later, if they choose. We're proud to support a creative event that encourages families and the community to come together like this."

Countdown to Noon starts at 10 a.m. on New Year's Eve and continues until 1:30 p.m. Admission is free for museum members or included with museum admission. Free festive favors for the countdown are available while supplies last.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, the world's biggest children's museum, is committed to creating extraordinary family learning experiences.

Peterman Brothers offers a variety of HVAC, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services across Indianapolis and the surrounding areas. They have received several accolades in the past year after being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a third year in a row in 2021 in addition to being named the Bryant Heating and Cooling Dealer of the Year.

Peterman Brothers' services include furnace maintenance and repairs, heat pump installation, smart thermostat services, A/C installation and repairs, IAQ assessments, plumbing maintenance, gas line installation, water heater maintenance, electrical repair and much more.

For more information about The Children's Museum of Indianapolis and Countdown to Noon, visit https://www.childrensmuseum.org/.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

