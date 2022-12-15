CHS Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Report highlights company efforts to formalize sustainability function and governance through an outcome-based approach

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHS (NASDAQ: CHSCP), the nation's leading farmer-owned cooperative, has released the 2022 CHS Sustainability Report, describing the company's approach to sustainability and highlights of some of its sustainability initiatives.

"CHS is integrating sustainability into our core businesses and creating opportunities for owners and customers," said President and CEO Jay Debertin. "In 2022, we added dedicated leaders and support resources and formalized our sustainability business function. We also focused on developing the internal governance and processes needed to execute long-term success related to environmental and social factors."

The actions taken by CHS will help the company reduce impact on the planet, respond to opportunities related to enhanced sustainability and continue to build a better future for the farmers and ranchers who own the cooperative system.

In 2022, CHS added Megan Rock as vice president, sustainability and innovation and chief sustainability officer (CSO). "As we formalize our sustainability function, we will continue to develop our efforts in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) programs through a dedicated climate director and by expanding our innovation team, as technology advancements will play a key role in long-term success for CHS and our owners," said Rock.

CHS will place an emphasis on helping owners and other stakeholders understand the company's approach to ESG reporting, including providing definitions and interpretations in the 2022 CHS Sustainability Report. The company is also exploring technologies that impact supply chain automation, real-time soil sensing and traceability in row crops as part of its sustainability efforts.

Rock added, "CHS is committed to working closely with cooperative owners, customers and other stakeholders on developing an outcome-based approach to sustainability that leads to a stronger cooperative system, one that is able to feed the world through sustainable business practices that protect and preserve our limited resources."

For an in-depth look into the 2022 CHS Sustainability Report, visit chsinc.com/sustainability.

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, agronomy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to creating connections to empower agriculture, helping its farmer-owners, customers and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations. CHS supplies energy, crop nutrients, seed, crop protection products, grain marketing services, production and agricultural services, animal nutrition products, foods and food ingredients, and risk management services. The company operates petroleum refineries and pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex® brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products.

