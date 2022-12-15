PlayOn! Sports Announces Matt Hong As President & Chief Operating Officer

Former Turner Sports Executive Brings Operational Expertise to the Growing Organization

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayOn! Sports, a leader in streaming live and on-demand high school sports operating the NFHS Network, and GoFan, a leading high school ticketing solution in the United States, announced today the hiring of former Turner Sports COO Matt Hong as its President & Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created role, Hong will oversee day-to-day operations for PlayOn! Sports.

As COO of Turner Sports, Hong oversaw the acquisition, programming, and marketing of premium content including the NBA, March Madness, MLB, NASCAR, the PGA Championship, and UEFA Champions League across the networks TBS and TNT. He additionally oversaw 24x7 properties including NBA TV, Bleacher Report, NBA Digital, NCAA Digital, SI Digital, NASCAR.com, PGATOUR.com, PGA.com, and GOLF.com. Prior to joining Turner Sports in 2008, Hong held executive positions at Thomson Learning and AOL.

"I have known Matt for over a decade and few executives can boast his pedigree and depth of expertise across sports, media and digital platforms," founder and CEO David Rudolph said. "The growth of our business necessitates an exceptional operational leader. Matt will be a tremendous asset as we continue to scale the PlayOn! Sports platform and evolve strategically to provide our customers with best-in-class offerings for consuming high school sporting events around the country."

In his new role, Hong will report to Rudolph and will work alongside BJ Pilling, President & Chief Commercial Officer of PlayOn! Sports, who will continue to oversee the company's revenue and growth functions as well as the company's numerous state association and school partnerships.

"I've long admired and been able to witness the growth trajectory of PlayOn! Sports from various vantage points," said Hong. "It's an honor to join this amazing organization at a time of acceleration, and I'm thankful to David, BJ, and everyone at PlayOn! for welcoming me to the team. I couldn't be more excited to work together toward our ambitious goals for the future and to best serve our partners and consumers."

About PlayOn! Sports

PlayOn! Sports was founded in 2008 with the purpose of honoring and celebrating the achievements of high school students, parents, coaches, and teachers in every community across the county. It is one of the nation's fastest growing high school media and technology companies. PlayOn! operates the NFHS Network, a joint venture with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and its member state associations. The NFHS Network delivers live and on demand high school events on the web and related mobile and OTT apps. PlayOn! also operates GoFan, a leading professional digital ticketing and event management system for high schools. GoFan offers a digital ticketing solution which helps high schools across the country increase revenue, streamline their event execution, and reduce the hassle for their athletics and activities managers. For additional information about PlayOn! Sports, please visit www.playonsports.com or follow PlayOn! Sports on LinkedIn.

