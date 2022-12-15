Tourmaline Partners Adds Industry Veteran Matt Ney to Trading Team

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourmaline Partners, LLC, the world's leading outsourced trading solutions firm, today announced the hire of Matt Ney as a Managing Director and Senior Equity Trader, based out of the firm's Connecticut headquarters.

Ney joins Tourmaline Partners with fifteen years of experience at Viking Global Investors, including eleven years of experience trading US equities and specializing in Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT), Industrials and Energy. For four years he ran Viking's London office, overseeing all European equity trading.

Commenting on the new hire, Tourmaline CEO Aaron Hantman said: "Matt comes to Tourmaline with deep buy-side trading experience, and he brings the industry knowledge our clients need as the demand for outsourced and supplemental trading solutions increases. We're excited to have him joining our team of veteran trading professionals."

On joining Tourmaline Partners, Ney said: "Tourmaline's scale, reach and independent positioning are unrivaled in the space, even as interest grows in outsourced and supplemental trading globally. With a robust and diverse client base of investment managers, hedge fund managers and asset owners, Tourmaline is making a difference for buy-side players of all sizes, and the outlook for the future is incredibly positive."

Ney's hire is emblematic of ongoing growth for Tourmaline, domestically and globally. The firm made significant recent hires in London and Sydney earlier this year, further expanding its global footprint.

About Tourmaline

Tourmaline Partners is the world's leading outsourced trading solutions firm, providing tailor-made services to hedge funds and asset managers of all sizes, pairing clients' trading needs with our expertise. Through continuous investment in technology and human capital, a singular focus on trading, and non-competitive relationships with 400+ global brokers, Tourmaline provides clients with access to unparalleled liquidity, market intelligence and customized workflows for defining, measuring and achieving best execution.

Tourmaline Partners, LLC is registered with the SEC and FINRA. Tourmaline Europe LLP is a wholly owned subsidiary authorized and regulated by the FCA.

