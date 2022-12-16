The Holidays Deliver: Exceptional Outcome for e.Republic

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI CLARITY has advised e.Republic on their sale to Leeds Equity Partners.

e.Republic, based in California, is a market acceleration platform enabling technology sales into state and local government. Founded in 1984, e.Republic is the parent company of the industry-leading brands Government Technology, Governing, and Industry Insider. Each year, hundreds of thousands of state and local government and education agency leaders leverage e.Republic's platforms for critical technology trends and guidance. The company's vision is to be the trusted source for guidance, ideas, innovations and relationships to build government that works for everyone.

This new partnership will enable e.Republic to continue to scale their market-critical efforts in government and education. Leeds Equity Partners will provide strategic investment expertise, market knowledge and access to deep industry relationships. The investment will fuel new levels of growth for e.Republic and enable them to capitalize on more opportunities in the market.

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

