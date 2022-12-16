InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Design for Mobile Phones (CNC-850)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more useful and reliable cell phone to keep people wirelessly connected," said an inventor, from Kings Mountain, N.C., "so I invented the ENERGIZER SMART CASE. My design would also offer an attractive alternative to using dull and ordinary smartphones."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a technologically advanced design for a mobile phone. In doing so, it improves wireless coverage and texting capabilities. As a result, it helps to prevent dropped calls in remote locations. It also offers an attractive appearance. The invention features an eye-catching and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-850, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp