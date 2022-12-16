MapRight introduces Discover Plan for land owners, land buyers, and land curious

The new Discover Plan offers nationwide access to the most comprehensive land identity and property mapping information for an introductory price of $79.99 annually.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MapRight Inc. presents the Discover plan, a new subscription package designed specifically for land owners and potential land buyers. MapRight Discover provides easy access to land identity and property ownership details on over 150 million private and public parcels across all 50 states.

Our new mobile app gives users unlimited access to nationwide land identity information. (PRNewswire)

MapRight's redesigned mobile app includes unlimited access to land identity data nationwide.

As the go-to land mapping solution for land brokers, appraisers and other real estate professionals, MapRight is the leading property identity and mapping solution, available both on the web and on iOS and Android mobile apps. Now, with the release of the Discover plan, MapRight brings access to the most comprehensive and up to date property information to land owners and land buyers in an affordable package. MapRight Discover subscribers can leverage the newly updated mobile app to browse properties and see property ownership and boundaries directly on the map across the entire United States. In addition to ownership information, the Discover plan provides access to a broad set of property attributes including legal description, property ID (APN) and tract numbers, acreage, land use, school district, building attributes, existing mortgage information, and property type - to name only a few. The most recent tax information is also provided, including last assessed year, tax amount, tax code area, and total calculated value, and properties can be easily searched by address, APN number, landowner name, or latitude and longitude coordinates. "MapRight Discover opens up a rich set of property information that was previously only available in our Pro plans, enabling landowners, potential buyers and really anyone with a curiosity for land to discover and better understand properties and property value," stated Steve Roberson, founder and CEO of MapRight.

Additionally, users can combine property data with other mapping layers and overlays help gain a better understanding of any property — including water features, wetlands, FEMA flood plains, soil types, topo lines, transmission lines, city and county lines and much more. With the newly updated mobile app, all property information and mapping layers are available offline and with built-in satellite GPS tracking a user can see his or her location on the map in proximity to property boundaries, buildings, fencelines or anything on the map.

In addition to the new Discover offering, MapRight Pro and Pro Unlimited offerings take property mapping to the next level, enabling pros to create their own highly detailed and accurate property maps. Intuitive map tools provide the ability to highlight the locations of buildings and other property infrastructure, embed photos and videos of unique property features, drop in panoramic images, and measure the distance of a road, trail or shoreline. MapRight deed plotter and geospatial reference tools are purpose built for real estate brokers, appraisers, surveyors and other real estate professionals to be able to overlay digital plat and survey images directly on the map, resulting in a near survey-grade interactive digital map. These maps can then be shared directly via text or email to clients and potential buyers or published to a website to clearly and concisely communicate the most important elements of any property. Arrowhead Land Company, a real estate firm specializing in selling land, homes on acreage, and waterfront properties, leverages MapRight to showcase properties: "At Arrowhead Land Company, MapRight is a critical part of our selling process. We create highly detailed maps for all our listings, embed them on our website, and share the maps directly with our clients to help them better understand each property," Andrew Schultz, Co-founder and CEO.

MapRight Discover is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , and is available for purchase on the MapRight website and the Apple App Store as a monthly or annual subscription for an introductory price of $14.99/month or $79.99/year. Visit www.mapright.com for more information.

About MapRight, Inc.

MapRight is the leading provider of land identity™ and interactive property mapping applications. MapRight solutions are used by professionals across multiple industries including land, residential and commercial real estate brokerages, property appraisals, agricultural farm and ranch management, forestry, government, engineering and renewables.

