NEO Investors Have Opportunity to Lead NeoGenomics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against NeoGenomics, Inc. ("NeoGenomics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEO).

Class Period: February 27, 2020 – April 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) NeoGenomics was anything but a "one-stop-shop" for cancer testing because it did not offer the most technologically advanced NGS tests, which led to a significant decrease in revenue as current and prospective customers went elsewhere for their testing needs; (2) the Company's costs were not fixed because NeoGenomics needed to hire additional employees to process more complex customized testing demanded by customers utilizing the Company's outdated portfolio of tests, leading to operational challenges, decreased lab efficiency, and increased testing turnaround times; (3) NeoGenomics violated federal healthcare laws and regulations related to fraud, waste, and abuse; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

