Neptune Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Fiscal Q2 2023 revenue totaled $12 million

Sprout revenue totaled $8.4 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year

Reported gross profit margin was 9.2% for fiscal second quarter

Company sets goal of achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA1 by end of fiscal 2025

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced its financial and operating results for the three-month period ending September 30, 2022.

Neptune recorded second quarter revenue of $12 million driven largely by Sprout, our organic children's food brand, which consistently shows revenue growth year-over-year and today remains a top five organic baby food brand currently outperforming the category in sales growth. In nutraceutical products, Biodroga achieved $3.2 million in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, a decline of 22% from the quarter ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to shipment timing.

Despite having mostly exited the cannabis business in the second fiscal quarter (the sale of the cannabis assets was closed on November 9, 2022) the Company saw only a small reduction in sales due to the strong performance of Sprout, up 19% year-over-year.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net sales for the fiscal second quarter 2023 revenue totaled $12 million , down from $12.5 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit in fiscal second quarter of $1.1 million compared to a gross loss of $(1.2) million for the same period last year.

Net loss of $37.3 million for second quarter compared to a net loss of $12.1 million in the prior comparable period in fiscal 2022.

Gross profit margin of 9.2% for fiscal second quarter compared to (9.4)% for the same period last year.

Second Quarter Events and Business Highlights:

Sherbrooke plant and the Mood Ring and PanHash brands. Post quarter end, completed the divestiture of the cannabis assets, including theplant and the Mood Ring and PanHash brands.

US$22.5 million to a maximum of US$37.5 million and additional notes received of $3.25 million in the second quarter. Announced amendment and expansion of Sprout secured promissory notes led by Morgan Stanley to expand the facility fromto a maximum ofand additional notes received ofin the second quarter.

Sprout Organics distribution coverage increased to 90%.

Organic children's food products in 27,337 doors vs 19,756 doors a year-ago, a 38% increase.

Expanded into new product categories into Up-Age meals beyond the Baby Food Aisle.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a consumer-packaged goods company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/ .

Risks Factors Summary

Set forth below is summary of some of the principal risks the Company faces:

our ability to successfully manage our liquidity and expenses, and continue as a going concern;

our ability to manage our supply chain effectively;

our ability to succeed at implementing cost cutting initiatives;

our ability to maintain customer relationships and demand for our products;

the impact of current and future substantial litigation, investigations and proceedings;

the overall business and economic conditions;

the potential financial opportunity of our addressable markets;

the competitive environment;

the protection of our current and future intellectual property rights;

our ability to recruit and retain the services of our key personnel;

our ability to develop commercially viable products;

our ability to pursue new business opportunities;

our ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms or at all;

our ability to integrate our acquisitions and generate synergies; and

the impact of new laws and regulations in Canada , the United States or any other jurisdiction in which we currently do or intend to do business.

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of

(Unaudited)

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

For the three and six-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)







As at

As at





September 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 Assets





















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$1,394,603

$8,726,341 Short-term investment



17,489

19,255 Trade and other receivables



4,946,406

7,599,584 Prepaid expenses



2,876,115

3,983,427 Inventories



15,808,436

17,059,406 Assets held for sale



3,203,557

— Total current assets



28,246,606

37,388,013











Property, plant and equipment



2,145,027

21,448,123 Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,474,370

2,295,263 Intangible assets



17,792,596

21,655,035 Goodwill



14,354,340

22,168,288 Total assets



$65,012,939

$104,954,722











Liabilities and Equity





















Current liabilities:









Trade and other payables



$22,960,348

$22,700,849 Current portion of operating lease liabilities



585,536

641,698 Deferred revenues



130,464

285,004 Provisions



5,860,704

1,118,613 Liability related to warrants



2,820,025

5,570,530 Total current liabilities



32,357,077

30,316,694











Operating lease liabilities



2,343,311

2,063,421 Loans and borrowings



14,692,156

11,648,320 Other liability



24,000

88,688 Total liabilities



49,416,544

44,117,123











Shareholders' Equity:









Share capital - without par value (8,516,894 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2022; 5,560,829 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022)



321,769,905

317,051,125 Warrants



6,079,890

6,079,890 Additional paid-in capital



56,306,211

55,980,367 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(14,307,804)

(7,814,163) Deficit



(358,363,505)

(323,181,697) Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company



11,484,697

48,115,522











Non-controlling interest



4,111,698

12,722,077 Total shareholders' equity



15,596,395

60,837,599











Commitments and contingencies









Subsequent events









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$65,012,939

$104,954,722

On behalf of the Board:









/s/ Julie Philips

/s/ Michael Cammarata Julie Philips

Michael Cammarata Chair of the Board

President and CEO

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)























Three-month periods ended

Six-month periods ended







September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021





















Revenue from sales net of excise taxes

of $1,600 and $643,476 (2021 - $240,080 and $380,699)



$11,755,056

$12,309,755

$27,723,154

$22,131,395 Royalty revenues



218,731

188,593

502,920

424,660 Other revenues



13,055

20,283

32,996

41,085 Total revenues



11,986,842

12,518,631

28,259,070

22,597,140





















Cost of sales other than impairment loss on inventories,

net of subsidies of nil and nil (2021 - $269,210 and $931,705)



(10,878,974)

(10,681,881)

(26,965,552)

(23,082,924) Impairment loss on inventories



—

(3,009,098)

(3,079,997)

(3,009,098) Total Cost of sales



(10,878,974)

(13,690,979)

(30,045,549)

(26,092,022) Gross profit (loss)



1,107,868

(1,172,348)

(1,786,479)

(3,494,882)





















Research and development expenses



(207,598)

(91,110)

(422,285)

(350,776) Selling, general and administrative expenses, net of subsidies

of nil and nil (2021 - $36,306 and $100,605)



(15,907,638)

(15,447,682)

(26,461,372)

(31,462,316) Impairment loss related to property, plant and equipment



—

(1,884,970)

—

(2,414,702) Impairment loss on assets held for sale



(14,530,458)

—

(15,346,119)

— Impairment loss related to goodwill



(7,570,471)

—

(7,570,471)

— Impairment loss related to tradenames



(2,593,529)

—

(2,593,529)

— Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment



—

—

85,002

— Loss from operating activities



(39,701,826)

(18,596,110)

(54,095,253)

(37,722,676)





















Finance income



16

4

1,440

7,343 Finance costs



(379,007)

(458,786)

(1,295,529)

(816,902) Loss on issuance of derivatives



—

—

(2,126,955)

— Foreign exchange gains



4,613,545

1,501,869

6,020,830

214,482 Change in revaluation of marketable securities



—

(77,712)

—

(89,924) Gain (loss) on revaluation of derivatives



(1,807,890)

5,528,509

7,715,810

7,461,839







2,426,664

6,493,884

10,315,596

6,776,838 Loss before income taxes



(37,275,162)

(12,102,226)

(43,779,657)

(30,945,838)





















Income tax (recovery) expense



(12,530)

154

(12,530)

(11,944) Net loss



(37,287,692)

(12,102,072)

(43,792,187)

(30,957,782)





















Other comprehensive loss

















Net change in unrealized foreign currency losses on

translation of net investments in foreign operations

(tax effect of nil for all periods)



(3,702,162)

(2,693,068)

(6,493,641)

(716,506) Total other comprehensive loss



(3,702,162)

(2,693,068)

(6,493,641)

(716,506)





















Total comprehensive loss



$(40,989,854)

$(14,795,140)

$(50,285,828)

$(31,674,288)





















Net loss attributable to:

















Equity holders of the Company



$(30,897,458)

$(11,112,863)

$(35,181,808)

$(28,020,491) Non-controlling interest



(6,390,234)

(989,209)

(8,610,379)

(2,937,291) Net loss



$(37,287,692)

$(12,102,072)

$(43,792,187)

$(30,957,782)





















Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

















Equity holders of the Company



$(34,599,620)

$(13,805,931)

$(41,675,449)

$(28,736,997) Non-controlling interest



(6,390,234)

(989,209)

(8,610,379)

(2,937,291) Total comprehensive loss



$(40,989,854)

$(14,795,140)

$(50,285,828)

$(31,674,288)





















Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to:

















Equity holders of the Company



$(3.94)

$(2.33)

$(5.03)

$(5.89) Non-controlling interest



$(0.81)

$(0.21)

$(1.23)

$(0.62) Total loss per share



$(4.75)

$(2.54)

$(6.26)

$(6.51)





















Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares



7,842,731

4,776,381

6,996,916

4,760,620

For the three and sx-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)

For the three and six-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021















Six-month periods ended





September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021











Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss for the period



$(43,792,187)

$(30,957,782) Adjustments:









Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



462,193

1,411,846 Non-cash lease expense



314,900

432,742 Amortization of intangible assets



952,057

1,775,889 Impairment loss on goodwill



7,570,471

— Impairment loss on tradenames



2,593,529

— Share-based payment



1,826,983

5,237,918 Impairment loss on inventories



3,079,997

3,009,098 Expected credit losses



133,685

1,987,134 Non-employee compensation related to warrants



—

153,650 Loss on issuance of derivatives



2,126,955

— Net finance expense



1,294,089

809,559 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss



(6,020,830)

486,852 Change in revaluation of marketable securities



—

89,924 Interest received



1,440

7,167 Interest paid



(44,784)

(391,022) Revaluation of derivatives



(7,715,810)

(7,461,839) Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment



—

2,414,702 Impairment loss on assets held for sale



15,346,119

— Payment of lease liabilities



(227,107)

(145,138) Income tax expense



12,530

11,944 Net gains from sale of property, plant and equipment



(85,002)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities



8,087,556

(12,426,342) Income taxes paid



(360)

(11,944) Net cash used in operating activities



(14,083,576)

(33,565,642) Cash flows from investing activities:









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment



(601,743)

(524,844) Acquisition of intangible assets



—

(436,018) Net cash used in investing activities:



(601,743)

(960,862) Cash flows from financing activities:









Increase in loans and borrowings, net of financing fees



3,250,000

— Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



85,002

— Withholding taxes paid pursuant to the settlement of non-treasury

RSUs



(260,034)

(978,117) Gross proceeds from the issuance of shares and warrants through a Direct Offering



5,000,002

— Issuance of shares and warrants costs



(465,211)

— Proceeds from exercise of options and pre-funded warrants



65

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities:



7,609,824

(978,117) Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents



(256,243)

(13,054) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(7,331,738)

(35,517,675) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



8,726,341

59,836,889 Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2022 and 2021



$1,394,603

$24,319,214











Cash and cash equivalents is comprised of:









Cash



$1,394,603

$24,319,214

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (continued)

(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)

For the three and six-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Six-month periods ended



September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021









Trade and other receivables

$2,519,493

$(2,749,349) Prepaid expenses

1,107,312

(465,022) Inventories

(1,829,027)

(1,188,778) Trade and other payables

1,766,915

(7,067,094) Deferred revenues

(154,540)

452,621 Provisions

4,742,091

(1,256,033) Other liabilities

(64,688)

(152,687) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

$8,087,556

$(12,426,342)

