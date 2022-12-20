cloudSwXtch Integrates Timebeat's Precision Time Protocol to Expand its Capabilities in Hybrid Cloud Environments

swXtch.io, an IEX Group technology company, enhances cloud networking features with introduction of clock synchronization

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- swXtch.io, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IEX Group, Inc., today announced the integration and deployment of Timebeat's Precision Time Protocol (PTP) into cloudSwXtch, allowing for clock synchronization across hybrid cloud networks. The announcement closely follows the commercial launch of cloudSwXtch and adds clock synchronization capabilities to its groundbreaking cloud technology.

Computer networks trafficking high volume workflows rely on clock synchronization to ensure that data is received and processed in the correct order. Precision Time Protocol was developed to solve the problem of 'clock drift' and synchronize time signals within computer networks. While PTP is extensively used in on-premises networks, the global scale of the public clouds prohibits the deployment of hardware based PTP, leaving clock synchronization in the cloud to be poorly and variably implemented using some form of software network time protocol (NTP). The integration of the Timebeat PTP into cloudSwXtch adds standard PTP access to the hybrid cloud and hybrid networks, bringing cloud capabilities in line with on-premises networks.

swXtch.io CEO Brent Yates commented on the news, "With this integration, cloudSwXtch now offers a precision time networking solution via Timebeat's PTP technology. Companies are transitioning to the cloud at an increasingly rapid rate and this integration removes a major roadblock for industries that rely upon PTP to maintain clock synchronization. We continually strive to advance cutting edge technologies that assist companies in their transition to cloud infrastructure."

Timebeat's PTP plays a central role across media, entertainment, and financial systems as these industries implement standards for network backup and redundancy that require PTP. In particular, several regulatory regimes establish clock synchronization expectations, including: SMPTE 2110, applicable to the media and entertainment industries; FINRA regulations; and the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) II, the latter two of which apply to the financial industry. The integration of PTP into cloudSwXtch can help companies shifting to a hybrid cloud model meet the applicable requirements. PTP in the cloud also has a number of applications for other industries, including industrials, government, service providers and more.

Ian Gough, Co-Founder at Timebeat commented, "We are proud to work with an industry leader like swXtch.io to bring high volume workflows to cloud. In an increasingly interconnected world, the transition to cloud infrastructure is timelier than ever. The integration between Timebeat and cloudSwXtch is a watershed moment in cloud networking technology that will benefit companies across industries."

Since its founding, IEX Group, Inc. has been at the forefront of technological advancement. IEX has leveraged the success of IEX Exchange (Investors' Exchange, LLC) to build out a robust portfolio of technology companies and offerings including cloudSwXtch from swXtch.io and Apperate from IEX Cloud.

cloudSwXtch is available today through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace. swXtch.io intends to add support for additional cloud platforms, including Google and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in 2023.

About swXtch.io

swXtch.io brings advanced capabilities to traditional cloud networking environments so companies in media, finance, and manufacturing can migrate their most demanding and mission-critical workflows to the cloud. The groundbreaking cloudSwXtch technology enables mission critical capabilities such as multicast, ground-to-cloud bridging, protocol translation and fanout, and network path redundancy to all the major public clouds. swXtch.io is the latest innovation from IEX Group, Inc., a New York-based technology company and stock exchange operator known for leveling the playing field. Learn more about swXtch.io at www.swxtch.io.

About IEX Group, Inc.

IEX Group, Inc. ("IEX") builds technology that levels the playing field. We are passionate problem-solvers determined to remove barriers to equal opportunity and sustainable growth. Founded in 2012, IEX launched a new kind of securities exchange in 2016 that combined a transparent business model with innovative design to protect investors and enhance market integrity. Today, we're applying our experience and game-changing technology to advance competitive markets and help scalable, sustainable, and innovative businesses thrive in other industries. Through our Exchange, Digital Assets and Technology groups, IEX provides high-performance infrastructure that helps people access financial markets and seize new opportunities for growth. Learn more about IEX at iex.io.

About Timebeat.app

Timebeat.app Ltd ("Timebeat") are experts in clock synchronisation, making it more accessible and cost effective than ever. We are determined to democratize clock sync technologies and evolve the current standard to match the changing technical landscape and not stay stuck in the past. Founded in 2018, Timebeat has launched both software and hardware solutions that make accurate sync accessible and easier to deploy than anything on the market. Through our work with open source working groups and industry standard bodies, we have built an ecosystem to fit industry requirements across verticals. Learn more about Timebeat at https://timebeat.app.

