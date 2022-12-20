The Future is Bright as Fierce Generals of the Yellow Submarine Win the World Cup

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, would like to congratulate Villarreal players Juan Foyth and Gerónimo Rulli for winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the Argentine national team. At the same time, the rest of the Villarreal team were on a European tour sponsored by Color Star and achieved good results, putting the team's impressive skills on display.

During the World Cup, the players showed the world the charm of soccer through their incredible team chemistry and individual skills. Each player represented their team, their country, and most importantly, the beautiful sport of soccer. Although Foyth and Rulli did not receive many chances to shine, their young age indicates a promising future with lots of glory awaiting them.

Not long ago, Color Star and Villarreal joined forces again and renewed their partnership. Up till now, the two sides have established a solid partnership, and going forwards, they will jointly develop and extend their cooperation in soccer, including tournament titles, masterclasses, and other related products. Color Star has made significant efforts creating new sports and entertainment content in recent years, and has signed with a number of famous athletes, celebrities and teams, including Villarreal. In the future, it will develop more content through Color World and produce digital products and media content.

Farhan Qadir, CEO of Color Star, expresses: "Soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world, and as a technology company, we hope to help this sport sweep the whole world as well as our metaverse platform. We would also like to sincerely invite more teams and celebrities to partner with us, and we will provide the best and most favorable platform for them to develop their business on."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

