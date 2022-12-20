King Insurance Partners continues expansion with First Florida Insurance Network, Inc.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that First Florida Insurance Network, Inc. ("FFI" or the "Company") has joined the King Insurance Partners team.

Founded in 2003, and located in Palm Coast, FL, FFI is a full-service commercial and personal lines insurance agency, serving clients throughout Florida.

"I've known Chad King & King Insurance for many years", said President of FFI, Norman Sapp. "When we considered partnering with a larger firm, King was the clear choice. This partnership will allow our team to compete at a higher level. We are thrilled about this partnership, and our future with King"

"I'm excited to welcome Norm, and the entire FFI team to King Insurance Partners" said Malcolm Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance Partners. "Their reputation and expertise will strengthen our service offerings, and our team. We're excited about this partnership."

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

Malcolm Chad King Jay Grevers King Insurance Partners King Insurance Partners Chief Executive Officer Director of Mergers & Acquisitions 352.415.8237 407.687.5565

