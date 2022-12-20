Project Street Vet Expands Free Veterinary Care Services in Los Angeles

With Support from Fetch Pet Insurance, Two New Team Leads will be serving Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Street Vet (PSV), a nonprofit public charity that provides free veterinary care, treatment and support to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability, in partnership with Fetch Pet Insurance (Fetch), today announced the growth of its Los Angeles chapter with the addition of Dr. Nichole Weinstein and Dr. Ari Aycock-Williams as veterinary team leads.

Dr. Weinstein and Dr. Aycock-Williams will support Project Street Vet in its mission to provide exams, vaccines and life-saving surgeries to the pets of the unhoused in Southern California, drawing on their years of industry experience:

Dr. Weinstein has been a practicing veterinarian for 17 years, currently serving as Medical Director at Arrow Dog and Cat Hospital in Montclair, California . She is active in her community, offering her veterinarian services to the pets and pet parents on Skid Row in Los Angeles . Dr. Weinstein obtained her pre-veterinary degree from Cal Poly, Pomona and completed her Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine at the University of the Philippines . She earned her license to practice veterinary medicine in the U.S. at Iowa State University .





Dr. Aycock-Williams is a board-certified, licensed and USDA-accredited veterinarian. She currently serves as the Executive Director at University of Southern California ( USC ) in the Department of Animal Resources. Additionally, Dr. Aycock-Williams serves as a contract veterinarian for Vetco Clinics and VIP Petcare. She earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Michigan State University and completed her residency and certification in Laboratory Animal Medicine at USC .

"Dr. Weinstein and Dr. Aycock-Williams are fantastic additions to our growing team at Project Street Vet. Their experience and support will be tremendously helpful in enabling us to reach more pets and pet parents throughout Southern California," said Dr. Kwane Stewart, who established PSV in 2020 and has worked with pets of people experiencing homelessness for more than a decade. "I am greatly appreciative of the veterinarians who want to use their skills to support those in need, and I look forward to working with Dr. Weinstein and Dr. Aycock-Williams."

The growth of the Los Angeles PSV chapter comes amid Fetch's 101 Donations campaign to raise funds and drive awareness for Project Street Vet. As part of the campaign, Fetch is matching donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $101,000, through the end of 2022. The goal is to provide the organization with the resources to further its mission, expanding to additional communities and helping more pets in need. Through direct donations and fundraising efforts, Fetch has provided more than $63,000 to PSV to date and a successful 101 Donations Campaign will resource Project Street Vet with an additional $202,000 for use in 2023.

"It is incredibly inspiring to see the continued growth of Project Street Vet," said Samantha McKinnon, Chief Experience Officer of Fetch. "We believe strongly in Project Street Vet's mission to provide access to veterinary care for pets in need, and we are proud to support their work with the resources needed to expand. With a successful 101 Donations Campaign, more teams will be possible in 2023 and we look forward to seeing Project Street Vet grow."

To learn more about how to donate to or volunteer with PSV, please visit: https://www.fetchpet.com/psv

About Project Street Vet

Founded by Dr. Kwane Stewart, Project Street Vet is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit public charity that provides free veterinary care, treatment, and support to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness and/or housing vulnerability. According to the State of Homelessness: 2021, it is estimated that over 580,400 people are experiencing homelessness in America, with an estimated 10% - 25% having a pet.

Dr. Kwane is a graduate from the renowned Colorado State University Veterinary Program and is a California practicing veterinarian for over 22 years. Many years ago, during a five-year tenure as a shelter veterinarian in a struggling, depressed area of California, Dr. Kwane began to form a true understanding for those that struggle to afford health care for their pets. Over the past ten years, Kwane has quietly volunteered his time traveling city streets of California giving free veterinary services to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness. Dr. Kwane estimates that he has cared for hundreds of pets doing his street vet work prior to 2020, when Project Street Vet was formed. Today, he continues to lead the Project Street Vet mission with his inspirational message of "no judgment, just help" and hopes the growing team can continue to find and care for these families.

About Fetch Pet Insurance

Fetch Pet Insurance provides the most comprehensive pet insurance in North America through one universal coverage plan. As the only pet insurance recommended by The Dodo, the most-viewed and most-engaged animal brand in the world, Fetch also offers pet parents actionable, data-driven health and wellness advice that can help them stay ahead of their pet's health and enjoy more good days together.

Fetch insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch Pet Insurance, Fetch Pet Insurance, LLC in Michigan & New Mexico, and Fetch Pet Insurance Insurance Services, LLC in California) and underwritten by XL Specialty Insurance Company, a Delaware Corporation, or AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. Fetch is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

