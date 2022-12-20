Vanco selected as the preferred online giving partner of Wisconsin Conference of the United Methodist Church (WUMC)

Preferred partnership deal to help WUMC churches deliver improved giving experience with Vanco's industry-leading technology

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanco has been chosen as the preferred partner for online giving and donation processing for the 456 member churches of the Wisconsin Conference of the United Methodist Church (WUMC).

With secure, easy-to-use giving tools that include online donations, text-to-give and mobile giving, Vanco empowers churches to fulfill their missions by simplifying the giving process. By allowing members to see the impact their gift will have on the ministry of their choice, Vanco helps inspire generosity and drive engagement.

"We're excited to offer this plan to all of our Conference churches. Vanco has provided years of secure donation processing for many of our churches and this plan allows all of our churches to enjoy lower rates and terrific customer service. Vanco will be an invaluable asset to any WUMC church that teams with them for their online giving and payment processing," WUMC Treasurer Sarah Sneider said.

Through its partnership with WUMC and its financial branch, the General Council of Financial Administration (GCFA), Vanco offers affordable rates and knowledgeable 24/7 live customer support to ensure a successful giving experience for both churches and members.

Additionally, WUMC member churches who partner with Vanco also have access to helpful marketing support, including webinars and content for emails, newsletters and social posts. These valuable tools facilitate effective communication for churches, keeping members connected to the mission.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Wisconsin Conference of the United Methodist Church to provide church members with a simple, impactful online giving experience," Vanco Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Dan Gretz said. "This helps churches to accomplish their mission to serve both members and their community by bringing in the resources needed to fuel their work."

Click here to view a one-minute introductory video on Vanco's online giving experience or visit https://www.vancopayments.com/egiving/methodist for additional information. If you have any questions about Vanco's products or services, email sales@vancopayments.com.

About Vanco

Based in Minneapolis and Atlanta, Vanco serves those who enrich our communities. Vanco provides community engagement capabilities, electronic payment and donation processing solutions, as well as software that enables organizations to operate more efficiently. Today, more than 47,000 churches, faith-based groups, nonprofits, schools and educational organizations trust Vanco to simplify administrative processes, organize events and securely complete transactions every day. Visit vancopayments.com to learn more.

Media Contact:



Andy Harris

andy.harris@vanco.com

330.354.9578

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vanco