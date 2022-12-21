Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Promotes Bukata Hayes to Chief Equity Officer

Expanded role integrates internal diversity and inclusion programs with racial and health equity strategy

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) has announced the promotion of Bukata Hayes to the new position of vice president, chief equity officer. In this role, Hayes - who has served as vice president of racial and health equity since March 2021 - will be responsible for integrating all diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) strategies into the company's Racial & Health Equity (RHE) department.

By aligning the internal representation goals of DEIB with the external facing initiatives of RHE portfolio, Hayes will be able to generate greater capabilities and impact among talent and recruitment efforts to maximize the opportunities for Blue Cross' workforce to more accurately mirror the growing diversity of Blue Cross membership and the Minnesota population in general.

"Bukata Hayes is the ideal leader for this expanded role, given his talent, expertise and collaborative style," said Dana Erickson, president and chief executive officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "His experience and capabilities continue to position Blue Cross to accomplish our goals around diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging and racial and health equity, to deliver meaningful and lasting change, both within our company and throughout our communities."

As chief equity officer, Hayes will report directly to the CEO and serve as a member of the company's senior leadership team.

Prior to joining Blue Cross, Hayes was the executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council for nearly 15 years. He has more than 20 years of experience organizing and facilitating systemic change within large and small systems such as non-profit, K-12, higher education and rural communities.

Hayes received his bachelor's degree from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota and is also chair of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation's board of directors having served on the board since 2014.

