Clearcover Survey Reveals Key 2022 Winter Holiday Travel Trends

The innovative insurtech reports that a majority of respondents are planning to drive rather than fly this year, and they're bringing their pets along

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the winter holidays around the corner, Clearcover, Inc. , the next-generation car insurance company, recently conducted a survey* to forecast this season's travel trends.

Clearcover logo (PRNewswire)

The company's report discovered who, why and how people are planning to travel this time of year and unwrapped some interesting key findings:

More people are likely to travel this holiday season (2022) compared to last year.

Based on the survey data, Clearcover reports that 60% of respondents noted they will or are likely to travel for the 2022 winter holidays compared to just 37% of those who traveled last year.

A majority of respondents indicated that they are planning to hit the roads rather than the runway.

Of those surveyed, 69.1% said they will likely drive rather than fly.

Fido and Fluffy are buckling up for the ride.

Nearly half (43%) of respondents that are likely to travel this year reported that they are planning to take their pets along with them.

COVID-19 is no longer top-of-mind.

Only 10.1% of respondents not likely to travel this year reported COVID-19 and other health and safety issues as the reason. This is a dramatic downturn from last year where 34.5% of respondents who chose not to travel last year cited the coronavirus as their primary reason for staying home.

Who is traveling and why?

The majority (74%) of those planning to travel this year are millennials (ages 25-44), and cited 'visiting friends and family' as their primary motivation to travel.

'Tis the season of spending.

The survey results show that despite 63.5% of respondents citing cost as a main consideration when determining their holiday travel, the majority of those traveling again this year plan to spend the same amount, if not more, than they did traveling in 2021.

Click here to explore the full Winter Holiday Travel Trend report.

*Clearcover polled 1,000 U.S. residents on their winter holiday travel plans. The survey was conducted at 95% confidence, +/- 3% margin of error.

About Clearcover

Clearcover is the next generation insurance company that provides customers with the technology they need to confidently make the smartest decisions at every step. Clearcover is challenging the status quo with hassle-free insurance that redefines what it means to put the customer first, delivering affordable car insurance with one of the industry's fastest claims experiences. Clearcover includes Clearcover, Inc., which was founded in 2016 by Kyle Nakatsuji and Derek Brigham, Clearcover Insurance Company (NAIC #16524) and Clearcover Insurance Agency. Clearcover has raised more than $480 million in funding to date. In 2022, the insurance fintech ranked No.50 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and No. 151 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. Clearcover has also been featured by Glassdoor as one of the nation's "Best Places to Work." For more information, visit Clearcover.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearcover, Inc.