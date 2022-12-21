Kaleyra Announces New Slate of WhatsApp Chatbots

In a sea of self-service communications providers, Kaleyra offers clients high-touch, co-created solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), the trusted communications platform for global enterprises and one of Juniper's top five global CPaaS leaders, has unveiled a new lineup of chatbots for WhatsApp Business that will allow businesses to create advanced conversational experiences on the platform. Enterprise businesses need help breaking through the noise in today's competitive landscape to engage their customers. With a daily volume of over 100 billion messages[1], WhatsApp provides businesses with a convenient and efficient way to connect with their customers in real time.

In Kaleyra's new chatbot platform, companies will be able to develop and deploy simple chatbots quickly and efficiently. More advanced experiences that require API integrations with a company's technology stack (CRM, reservation system, inventory, etc.) can be built with the help of Kaleyra's communications experts to deliver tailored customer support, marketing, and transactional workflows. With WhatsApp's 2 billion monthly users[2] across 180 countries and an intelligent layer of automation represented by Kaleyra's new chatbot offering, businesses can bring their communication strategy to the next level across the entire customer journey. The company's chatbots are currently available in Europe, the Middle East, and India, and they will become available in the United States in 2023.

Mauro Carobene, Kaleyra's Chief Business Officer, shared, "Thanks to Kaleyra's new chatbots, companies now have a seamless way to connect with their customers on the world's largest messaging platform. Businesses should have a presence on WhatsApp if they want to remain in constant contact with their customers." Carobene continued. "We look forward to continuing our work to extend and integrate more closely with WhatsApp's new business offerings," he said.

