Pole/Zero Awarded Over $53 Million Contract by the U.S. Department of Defense

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pole/Zero, part of Microwave Products Group and Dover (NYSE: DOV), is being awarded a $53,544,462 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the procurement of antenna interface units and communications trays, technical data, assemblies, subassemblies, and spares for the P-8A Poseidon communications suite in support of the Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in West Chester, Ohio and is expected to be completed by October 2028.

About Pole/Zero:

Pole/Zero, as part of MPG Solutions flagship brand, analyzes, designs, builds and supports interference mitigation and spectral purification solutions for industrial and defense manufacturers and integrators of RF/microwave electronics. With its full line of advanced solutions and digitally tunable filters, Pole/Zero can effectively solve most interference issues. Through constant product, technology, and process development, Pole/Zero continues to expand its role as the leading supplier of unique, cost-effective solutions to solve difficult RF problems. More information is available at www.mpgdover.com/polezero.

About MPG-Microwave Products Group:

MPG is a leading global provider of mission-critical engineered electronic components and subsystems comprised of MPG Solutions, BSC, Dow-Key Microwave, Espy Corporation, K&L Microwave, Pole/Zero Corporation brands and business units. Our expertise is the design and manufacture of communications-based specialty products – engineered components and subsystems – for demanding defense, space, aerospace, automated test equipment, and GPS applications where function and reliability are crucial. More information is available at mpgdover.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

