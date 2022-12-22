Milagro Asks Restaurateurs - How Smart is Your POS?

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milagro, a leader in AI powered marketing automation platforms, asked restaurateurs this question, "How smart is your POS (Point of Sale) system?" Many quickly said that theirs was not very smart or noted that it collects data, but they can't use it to grow their revenue.

Milagro, a Texas-based company, has built a premier software system that offers multi-location restaurateurs the opportunity to monetize actionable transactional data to increase sales and profits through effective target marketing.

"Most of the restaurant POS systems being used today are outdated and not cloud based," stated Hamed Mazrouei, CEO for Milagro. "Our SmartPOS offers mobility for the restaurant's staff by utilizing handheld mobile devices in addition to stationary POS terminals. This increases efficiency and greatly enhances the customer experience."

Milagro's SmartPOS automatically creates a profile of every customer. It allows the restaurant to create fast, relevant messaging immediately to their customers. For example, a first-time customer orders a ham and cheese sandwich with extra pickles on the side. Within minutes after leaving the restaurant, the guest would receive a text or email thanking them for being a first-time customer, saying we hope you enjoyed your ham and cheese sandwich with those extra pickles and noting that the restaurant makes in-house from scratch ingredients. It could then invite them to come back within 2 weeks and bring a guest to receive a special offer. Finally, the message would ask the customer to rate their experience. All 5-star reviews would be posted directly to social media helping the restaurant maintain their excellent ratings. This fully automated process helps increase customer satisfaction and generates new customer traffic.

The SmartPOS platform is secure and PCI compliant by design. It provides additional benefits that help generate savings, like consolidating all online 3rd party delivery platforms into a single system. For restaurants' peak times, this allows the wait staff to spend more time with dine-in customers creating that exceptional experience which enhances the staff's compensation and helps the restaurateurs maintain healthy employee retention. The SmartPOS also allows the staff to take an order, effortlessly split checks by items or seats, apply promos and accept payment right at the table or at a quick checkout station. Special notes can be added into the customer's profile like that they are vegetarian or have an allergy to peanuts.

