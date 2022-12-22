Web3 Entertainment Company Orange Comet Acquires Entertainment Tech Firm Mint State Labs

Led by accomplished Hollywood producer Dave Broome, acquisition of Mint State Labs expands Orange Comet's capabilities in design, game and related blockchain technology

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet, Inc., a leading web3 entertainment company, today announces its acquisition of Mint State Labs, an entertainment and gaming technology provider that helps creators easily build, distribute and market blockchain-powered experiences. With a goal to continue blurring the lines between the real and virtual worlds, Orange Comet is competitively positioned as a leading player in the ever-evolving web3 landscape as the company continues to lead the charge in ushering in a new era of entertainment to the metaverse.

Founded in 2021, Orange Comet is focused on building communities and developing ecosystems in digital collectibles, web3 gaming and experiences for global audiences and fanbases. Coming off the heels of successful partnerships and drops with the likes of Sir Anthony Hopkins, NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, AMC's "The Walking Dead" and more, Orange Comet is attached to some of the biggest IP ever created in the world of entertainment, music, arts and culture.

"As Orange Comet continues to grow in the web3 gaming space, we wanted to have as strong of a team with our game design and game tech as we do with our award-winning creative team," said Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet. "We've been collaborating closely with Mint State during 2022, so this acquisition is not only highly complementary but seamless for us. That said, from the moment we met Peter and the entire incredibly talented people at Mint State, we knew their passion would be the driving force for us in building something truly special in web3 gaming."

Also founded in 2021, Mint State Labs continues to expand its reach in the world by offering services and platform tools to help companies and creators build, grow and empower their fanbase. Mint State Labs was a part of the inaugural cohort of the FileCoin-TechStars accelerator and quickly grew its technology customer base and platform to include a large clientele of top tier game creators.

"From the beginning, Mint State Labs was put together by passionate people looking to use technology to enable creators to build entertainment products they loved," said Peter Morales, CEO of Mint State Labs. "Combining forces with a company that matches our passion and represents the paramount of creative skill is what's going to allow us both to reinvent digital entertainment."

With the acquisition of Mint State Labs, Orange Comet will continue to create premium content disrupting the web3 landscape by harnessing innovative technology to further build, distribute and market blockchain-powered experiences. Peter Morales, CEO of Mint State Labs, will take on the role of Chief Technology Officer and continue overseeing digital infrastructure and technology development for Orange Comet.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the leadership and all employees and contractors of Mint State Labs will be joining Orange Comet.

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is an industry leading web3 entertainment company, creating premium content along with technology that visually blurs the lines between the real world and the virtual world. We are building communities and developing ecosystems in web3 gaming, digital collectibles and web3 experiences for global audiences and fanbases attached to some of the biggest IP ever created in the world of entertainment, music, arts and culture. Our mission is to lead the charge in web3 entertainment by engaging fans in ways they've never imagined, driven by superb content creation. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran TV and Film producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com , as well as on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT MINT STATE LABS

Mint State Labs is a technology company building tools for creators to grow and empower their virtual goods economies. We are working with teams with roots in properties like Magic the Gathering and independent game publishers like The Mix Games and Interabang Entertainment. We were part of the first web3 TechStars cohort, funded by Protocol Labs. Mint State Labs offers tools for creators to build web3-powered virtual economies directly in-game and understand their fanbase. Our mission is to empower creators to do more than they imagined was possible. Co-Founded by Peter Morales, former MIT Lincoln Labs and Microsoft Research Scientist, the Mint State Labs team brings together a wealth of diverse talent with experience in VFX for Netflix productions, popular games, and major SaaS companies.

PR CONTACTS

orangecomet@id-pr.com

