US Shopping App Temu Offers Sitewide Savings to Welcome in New Year

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the online marketplace known for its year-round deals, is starting the new year by offering an even wider selection of high-quality, budget-friendly products to meet the needs of all consumers.

"In the new year, we're committed to bringing even more of the world's best products to our platform," said a Temu spokesperson. "At Temu, shoppers can find a diverse range of merchandise that delivers both quality and affordability."

As part of the Nasdaq-listed multinational commerce group PDD Holdings, Temu has access to a vast network of suppliers, allowing it to offer a carefully curated selection of high-quality products at competitive prices. These suppliers are experienced manufacturers with a track record of supplying global brands and consumers, and by eliminating intermediaries and reducing unnecessary distribution costs, Temu is able to pass on the cost savings to its customers.

In addition to a wide variety of products, Temu also offers unique items developed through the "Next-Gen Manufacturing" program, which utilizes real-time consumer insights to create products that closely match consumer preferences. This program was pioneered by PDD Holdings, which has helped incubate nearly 1,000 brands since 2015, empowering manufacturers to quickly adapt to market changes and tailor their products to consumer demand.

Shoppers can browse over 250 product categories, including fashion, beauty, pet supplies, and home improvement tools, and enjoy wholesale prices with the flexibility to purchase only what they need.

Temu also provides detailed delivery information, product reviews, and seller information to assist with purchase decisions, and works with trusted global payment and logistics providers to ensure secure and hassle-free orders. By offering this level of transparency and support, Temu aims to provide a smooth and reliable shopping experience for its customers.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD), Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Holdings :

PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD) is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

