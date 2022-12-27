ROAD TO THE UNITED STATES MINT

A childhood interest leads to the job of a lifetime.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1792, when George Washington appointed David Rittenhouse to be the first director of the U.S. Mint, there have been 40 different Mint Directors. How does someone become part of this lineage? This week on U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," 35th Director of the U.S Mint (1994–2000) and U.S. Money Reserve President Philip N. Diehl and 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve Senior IRA Strategist Edmund C. Moy reflect on what it takes to become a Director at the U.S. Mint.

When Director Moy was a young boy learning arithmetic, his parents made him responsible for the cash register at their restaurant. That was the beginning of Director Moy's interest in collecting coins and his journey to becoming Director at the U.S. Mint.

The interest in coins stayed with Director Moy throughout his career in public service. When Director Moy was ready to leave his position as a White House staffer for the George W. Bush Administration and transition into the private sector, he accepted the role of 38th Director of the U.S. Mint. Director Moy considers this the position of a lifetime.

