Pyxus Releases Fiscal Year 2022 Sustainability Report

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, today released its Fiscal Year 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing the Company's approach to sustainability and its actions to address global environmental and social issues. This is Pyxus' first sustainability report following the release of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework in December 2021.

"This report marks a significant milestone in Pyxus' sustainability journey. It provides stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of how our ESG framework and business strategy are intertwined and reaffirms our commitment to transparent reporting as we execute against our measurable ESG goals," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "We are excited to share tangible examples of our progress as we work to transform people's lives and improve the communities in which we operate."

Highlights of Pyxus' Fiscal Year 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Sustainable Agricultural Methods and Practices : The Company has planted more than 250 million trees since 1991 and is working toward zero-net deforestation in its agricultural supply chain by 2030. During the reporting period, the Company managed more than 8,400 hectares of forests, in addition to over 24,000 hectares managed by the Company's contracted growers or third parties.

Labor Standards and the Agricultural Supply Chain : Pyxus maintains zero tolerance for forced or child labor on contracted farms and is committed to remediating 100 percent of identified instances. In the report, the Company explains how it mitigates the risk of human rights violations in its supply chain, which includes contracted growers' compliance with its Agricultural Labor Practices (ALP) program. During the reporting period, 100 percent of the Company's contracted growers were trained on ALP.

Health and Safety in Operations : The Company achieved its ESG goal of maintaining a lost time injury (LTI) rate of less than 0.5 per 100 employees over 200,000 hours worked, reporting a 0.49 consolidated LTI rate for fiscal year 2022.

Motivated, Skilled and Engaged Employees : The Company reiterated its commitment to fostering an environment of equal opportunity and reported in fiscal year 2022 that 50 percent of Pyxus' executive team and 29 percent of its Board of Directors identified as female.

Strong Business Ethics and Compliance: Aligned with its ESG goal of 100 percent of its eligible employees completing assigned compliance courses, Pyxus reported 99.7 percent of eligible employees worldwide completed its Code of Business Conduct training during the reporting period.

"I am proud of the progress made against our global ESG goals, which was achieved in spite of operational hurdles including two consecutive years of La Niña. This is a prime example as to why we must continue to identify innovative solutions and collaborate with like-minded companies to drive the greatest global impact so that together we can grow a better world," said Sikkel.

Pyxus' Fiscal Year 2022 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option and outlines the Company's performance for the period between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 (fiscal year 2022).

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with nearly 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

