Help at Home Acquires Open Systems Healthcare

Expands company's existing presence in Pennsylvania; Enters Delaware

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of home care services, announced the acquisition of Open Systems Healthcare home care operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. This acquisition advances Help at Home's growth strategy in Pennsylvania. With the addition of Open Systems, the company continues to strengthen its market-leading position as the employer of choice for caregivers and partner of choice for payers throughout the state. In addition, the acquisition provides an opportunity for the company to expand into Delaware, which is a new state for Help at Home.

"We're excited to welcome Open Systems to Help at Home in these two states. The organization's breadth and depth will be a great addition to our strong market presence and commitment to the communities we serve," said Help at Home Regional Leader Josh Drebes. "Like Help at Home, Open Systems has a deep-rooted history of delivering high-quality, person-centered care throughout many communities in Pennsylvania and Delaware. We look forward to welcoming them to our team as we grow together, helping more seniors and must-serve populations age in place in their homes."

Founded in 2011, Open Systems provides in-home care services in 68 counties across Pennsylvania with strong local market presence in the Pittsburgh, Bethlehem, Williamsport, Lancaster, Scranton, York and Reading regional areas. Through its Wilmington branch, Open Systems serves two counties in Delaware, including New Castle and Kent. The acquisition excludes Open System Healthcare's service locations in the District of Columbia. Help at Home will work to ensure a smooth transition so that clients can receive continued in-home care services without interruption.

"The partnership between Open Systems and Help at Home is a natural fit as the two organizations share a long-standing commitment to providing high-quality, in-home care services," said Charles Hill, president and COO of Open Systems Healthcare. "Moving forward, we are confident that Help at Home will provide the excellent care delivery our clients are accustomed to, while our remaining team continues to serve our Washington, D.C. area clients with compassion and respect."

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of home care services, delivering high-quality, relationship-based services to help seniors and individuals living with disabilities remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care. As of September 30, 2022, Help at Home had more than 180 branch locations across 12 states, and provided in-home, community-based services to more than 65,000 clients with the help of 49,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. For more information about Help at Home, visit www.helpathome.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Help at Home