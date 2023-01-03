InsideTracker Adds Apolipoprotein B (ApoB) Testing To Popular "Ultimate Plan"

Beyond HDL and LDL, research indicates that ApoB is an essential indicator of heart health and heart disease risk

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading personal health analysis and data-driven wellness guide that helps people increase their healthspan and live healthier longer, announced today the company's popular Ultimate Plan will now also measure Apolipoprotein B (ApoB)—an essential indicator of heart health.

Apolipoprotein B, commonly known as ApoB, is the main protein found in low-density lipoproteins. Currently, LDL cholesterol is more frequently checked than ApoB as it is typically included as part of a standard cholesterol test (lipid panel) in annual physicals. However, emerging research indicates that ApoB is an essential indicator of heart health and heart disease risk.

ApoB is considered a more accurate measure of a person's heart disease risk than LDL cholesterol: Whereas an LDL cholesterol blood test is a calculation (based on total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides), ApoB is a direct measure.

"The addition of ApoB to InsideTracker's Ultimate Plan provides critical context to other lipid markers and allows for a much more comprehensive analysis of a person's heart health," says Renee Deehan, Ph.D., VP of Science at InsideTracker. "Moreover, studies show that high ApoB levels are associated with an increased risk for atherosclerosis, which can increase the risk of heart disease—the leading cause of death in the United States."

In addition to showing people where their ApoB numbers fall in relation to the standardized reference range, InsideTracker's science team has spent over a year researching ApoB in order to provide lifestyle recommendations to users whose ApoB readings are out of range.

