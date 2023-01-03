National Alliance of Black School Educators Names Patricia Smith of St. Charles Parish Public Schools the 2022 NABSE $10,000 Scholarship Award Recipient

The Dr. Charles Mitchell, Jr. Leadership Scholarship sponsored by Curriculum Associates will support Smith as she pursues a doctorate degree in educational leadership

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) recently named Patricia Smith, director of federal programs for St. Charles Parish Public Schools in Louisiana, as the recipient of the 2022 NABSE $10,000 Scholarship Award sponsored by Curriculum Associates. The award's Dr. Charles Mitchell, Jr. Leadership Scholarship will support Smith as she pursues a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

"We are thrilled that our signature partner Curriculum Associates is again sponsoring this wonderful opportunity for a deserving educator," said Dr. Nardos King, president of NABSE. "Education is our core mission, and Patricia Smith will use this opportunity to add to the pool of needed leaders in our field."

Smith has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout her 27-year career in education, which has included roles as an assistant director of summer and graduate placement programs, teacher, principal, coach, curriculum specialist, and, now, director of federal programs. Collectively, these positions have provided her with unique perspectives which contribute to the sustainable academic success and social-emotional growth of the students and staff she leads.

"I am truly honored to receive the Dr. Charles Mitchell, Jr. Leadership Scholarship. This will allow me to complete one of my lifetime dreams of earning a doctorate in educational leadership," said Smith. "I truly understand the importance of having the right voices at the table when decisions are made that impact the lives of our students. More importantly, I believe those at the table must have the knowledge at a global level to ensure every child understands that education is their civil right and not a gift given to only a few."

"Colin Powell's statement 'what could be more important than equipping the next generation with character and competence' is what should drive all leaders in an unapologetic way to make intentional moves that create access and opportunity for all students," Smith added.

Smith was recognized with the Dr. Charles Mitchell, Jr. Leadership Scholarship earlier last month during the 50th Annual NABSE Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

"Patricia Smith is a true role model to both the students and colleagues she serves," said Sonya Coleman, vice president of strategic relationships at Curriculum Associates. "We believe her desire to further her career and become an even more effective and successful educator is admirable, and we are happy to help support her alongside our partners at NABSE."

About NABSE

The National Alliance of Black School Educators is the nation's premier nonprofit organization devoted to furthering the academic success for the nation's children—particularly children of African descent. NABSE boasts an outreach to a distinguished group of preeminent educators, including teachers, administrators, superintendents, as well as corporate and institutional members. Founded in 1970, NABSE is dedicated to improving both the educational experiences and accomplishments of African American youth through the development and use of instructional and motivational methods that increase levels of inspiration, attendance, and overall achievement.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

