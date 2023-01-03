Veoneer Hosts Expert Panel at CES 2023 Research Summit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer is hosting an expert panel at the CES 2023 Research Summit on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 9:00am - 9:40am PST.

The panel, titled "The Spinning Wheel of Technology – On the Road to Trusted Mobility", will address the trends, research, and innovation in the new automotive safety era where active safety technology is advancing. The safety paradigm has changed – in the past, passengers were considered safe when inside of a safe vehicle. Now, whether someone is inside or outside of a vehicle, they are considered safe when surrounding vehicles are equipped with active safety.

Even base models of vehicles will soon be equipped for emergency braking and driver management, which forces consumer organizations to raise the bar even higher for top ratings which in turn encourages new technologies. Hands-off driving is now possible in the United States as a SAE level 2 feature and in Europe as a SAE level 3.

In the consortium Advanced Vehicle Technology (AVT), researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have studied driver responses and interactions with assistive and safety technologies, including hands-off driving. Veoneer is part of AVT and the invited panel members will discuss the new research findings. The take-away will be an understanding of what makes the wheel spin and what we expect and direct towards.

The panel, moderated by Ola Boström, VP Government and Regulatory Affairs, Veoneer, will include:

Junko Yoshida , Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief, The Ojo-Yoshida Report

David Harkey , President, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Bryan Reimer , Research Scientist, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The Research Summit will take place in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall Meeting Rooms W228-233, located on the 2nd floor (300 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109).

For more information please contact:

Thomas Jönsson, EVP Communications & IR,

thomas.jonsson@veoneer.com, tel +46 (0)8 527 762 27

Veoneer is an automotive technology company. As a world leader in active safety and restraint control systems, Veoneer is focused on delivering innovative, best-in-class products and solutions. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 6,100 employees in 11 countries. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development.

