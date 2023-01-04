CGN selects RayStation for Yangzhou Hospital

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that CGN Medical Technologies has in December 2002 placed an order for RayStation®*, which CGN has sold together with IBA's proton therapy system to Yangzhou Hospital in China.

CGN Medical Technologies markets and sells IBA proton therapy systems in China. RayStation has been sold in combination with IBA's proton therapy systems in China before, but the current order is the first one that RaySearch receives from CGN.

Particle treatment is a strongly growing market in China and treatment planning for particle treatments (protons/carbon ions/BNCT) is an important focus area for RaySearch. Today, RayStation is the market leader in this segment of cancer care, a position that is further strengthened by the new order.

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "I am happy to announce our first order from CGN in China and look forward to a fruitful cooperation. Further, it is gratifying that RaySearch continues the long and global collaboration we have with IBA, together delivering proton therapy systems to centers all over the world."

The order value is EUR 2,4 million (corresponding to approximately SEK 27 million) including five-year support contract. Revenue from the order will not be recognized in 2022.

About Yangzhou Hospital

Yangzhou Proton Therapy Center is located in Xinji Town, Yizheng City, in the Jiangsu province. The construction of the center started in October 2020, and when it opens it will be the first proton treatment center in the Jiangsu province.

About CGN

CGN Nuclear Technology Development Company Limited has, among other areas, a business within proton therapy. The company has been granted a comprehensive technology license by IBA in Belgium as well as the right to exclusively develop, sell, install, operate, and maintain such technologies and products in China, aiming at improving the life of patients by utilizing nuclear technology.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

About RayCare

The RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation®* and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the cancer care of the future.

About RayIntelligence

Data-driven oncology represents a new era in healthcare. RayIntelligence® is an innovative cloud-based oncology analytics system that gives meaning to data, empowering cancer centers to reach new levels of personalized care through insights based on clinical data.

About RayCommand

RayCommand®* treatment control system (TCS) is the link between the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. RayCommand coordinates and orchestrates the different systems involved, such as imaging systems, beam delivery systems and the patient support system. Effective coordination is critical in order to achieve safe and efficient patient treatments.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

