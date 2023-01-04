InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Fuse for Motor Vehicles (NPL-428)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an automobile freelance electrician with many years of experience in the automotive industry, I came to the conclusion of the need of a more compact, practical and easy way to install fuses for future clients," said an inventor from Cape Coral, Fla., "so I invented the C J C FUSE."

The patent-pending invention allows much faster repairs to be performed while saving on labor costs for automotive electricians, car mechanics, and diesel technicians. It is compact and simple to install almost anywhere, compared to current bulky, expensive products that cannot fit into cramped locations. This could help minimize delays for professional truck drivers so important freight gets delivered on time. The fuse is protective, safe, reliable, and quality-constructed as well as convenient and saves time and effort. The inventor has created a prototype.

