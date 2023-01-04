ProofPilot Names Bernadette Tosti as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the digital protocol automation platform for clinical trials, today announced that Bernadette Tosti will join its Executive Leadership Team as Chief Product Officer, effective January 4, 2023. Tosti joins ProofPilot with over 15 years of experience in the digital clinical trial space, including executive positions at Quest Diagnostics, IQVIA, and Science 37. Tosti will lead the product management, product design, and patient retention organizations in close partnership with the Executive Leadership team to advance the industry's first digital protocol automation platform.

"Bernadette is joining ProofPilot at a great time, bringing expertise from her roles at Quest Diagnostics, IQVIA, and Science 37 makes her well-equipped to solve clients' needs immediately," said Chris Venezia , Chief Executive Officer of ProofPilot. "Possessing a natural talent for identifying product market fit, leading and coaching exceptional teams, and solving problems for a complex industry, she is perfect for this role. As ProofPilot continues to scale rapidly, we could not be more excited to bring her onto our team."

"I am thrilled to be joining ProofPilot's executive leadership team to enhance our product for life science customer needs," said Bernadette Tosti, Chief Product Officer. "Protocol complexity burdens sponsors, sites, and patients when workflows are not clearly articulated to all stakeholders upfront. I see a real opportunity to build the world's best digital protocol automation platform to improve the clinical trial experience for sponsors, sites, and patients."

Tosti brings a powerful combination of industry expertise and background in product development and patient engagement to ProofPilot. Before being an advisor for several health technology companies, Tosti held various leadership roles at Quest Diagnostics, including Executive Director, Information Ventures, Clinical Trials, where she created a clinical trials-focused data, technology, and services business line for the company. Tosti also held the role of Vice President, Patient Experience, at Science 37 and Global Head of Recruitment & Retention at IQVIA.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and technology, optimizing clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences, and maximizing data quality. Eliminating guesswork and protocol deviations creates high-performance experiences for sites and patients. Founded in 2014, ProofPilot was one of the first global digital clinical trial solutions enabling flawless execution of virtual, hybrid, and in-person research offerings with its patient and site Co-Pilot packages. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com

