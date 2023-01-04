Sanctuary Wealth Chooses Wealthbox for Enterprise CRM Relationship

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox today announced that Sanctuary Wealth, an advanced RIA platform designed for the next generation of elite advisors, has signed an agreement for the enterprise version of Wealthbox and its CRM workspace technology.

The Sanctuary Wealth advisor network includes partner firms in 28 states with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. In the multi-year agreement, Wealthbox Enterprise will now be used by Sanctuary Wealth advisors at partner firms across the country who rely on this CRM technology for internal collaboration as well as to manage client relationships.

"Sanctuary Wealth works consistently to assist our partner firms in developing their own businesses to the fullest and meeting all of their clients' needs. This enterprise-grade CRM technology will make an important contribution to this objective," said Jene Hoosier, Head of Platform Strategy at Sanctuary Wealth. "We have been using Wealthbox for three years, and their technology has proven to have high user adoption among our existing advisors. We also believe their CRM will help attract new break-aways which aligns with our overall growth objectives."

"We're delighted to enhance our business relationship through this new Wealthbox Enterprise agreement with Sanctuary Wealth," said John Rourke, CEO and cofounder of Wealthbox. "We're excited to work closely with the Sanctuary Wealth team and continually release new CRM features to help streamline operations for advisors and support their clients' financial planning and investing goals."

For advisors considering a move to RIA independence, the companies will be co-hosting a webinar showcasing the Wealthbox CRM technology and Sanctuary Wealth platform offerings. Sign up now.

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

