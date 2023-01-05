Applied Brain Research CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree Joins Silicon Catalyst & Launches TSP Chip Family at CES

WATERLOO, ON and SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Applied Brain Research Inc. (ABR), a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for the ABR Time Series Processor (TSP) AI chip , has joined the Silicon Catalyst Incubator Program, and ABR is launching it's Time-Series AI Processor (TSP) Family of chips at CES 2023.

Silicon Catalyst is the world's only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions. As a Portfolio Company in the incubator/accelerator, ABR will have direct access to the products and services of the Silicon Catalyst comprehensive ecosystem of In-Kind Partners and a wealth of industry expertise through the advisor and investor network.

ABR's vision is to empower the world's devices with intelligent, concept-level conversations and decision-making abilities using their family of innovative Time-Series-Processors (TSP). Whether it's enabling full voice and language processing on a small, low-power chip for consumer electronics and automotive applications, processing radar signals faster and for less power, bringing cloud-sized AI signal processing to the edge, or integrating situational awareness AI to give robots the ability to understand and respond to complex commands to interact with people in a natural and intuitive way, the TSP chip family is poised to revolutionize the way devices sense and communicate.

"The ABR team is developing a breakthrough product family of AI chips which allow cloud-sized speech and signal AI models to run at the edge at low cost, power, and latency," stated Taron Verma, Managing Partner at Silicon Catalyst.

"We're very pleased to have them join Silicon Catalyst and applaud their industry recognition as a recipient of this year's CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, https://appliedbrainresearch.com/press/2022-11-21-ces-innovation-awards/." Attendees to CES can visit the ABR booth in the Canada-Ontario booth in Venetian Expo Hall D, booth #55429. A press B-roll is here https://youtu.be/tp2yuZxhC_I.

"Silicon Catalyst's partners, advisers and sponsors include senior business executives from every major semiconductor company and bring a wealth of expertise and connections to help accelerate ABR's business", said Peter Suma, co-CEO responsible for business development and finance at ABR.

"The senior chip designers and semiconductor CTO advisors at Silicon Catalyst along with the in-kind partner benefits bring a wealth of experience and tools that will help us complete our chip development in the coming months", said Dr. Chris Eliasmith, co-CEO responsible for all science and technology R&D at ABR.

About Applied Brain Research

Applied Brain Research, Inc.'s new time-series AI processor (TSP) powers the future of intelligent conversations and decision-making for devices. Our revolutionary TSP uses 100x less-power, costs 10x less, and runs AI models that are up to 10x larger than the equivalent processor required for such workloads. Decades of brain research by ABR's scientists enabled the discovery of the ultra-efficient AI compression algorithm that powers ABR's new time-series AI processor (TSP). Device makers can benefit by giving their products cloud-sized AI capabilities without the usual cost, latency, connection or power. Devices can implement full voice dialog interfaces and run complex signal processing on device, while lowering cost. More company and product information can be found at www.appliedbrainresearch.com

About Silicon Catalyst

Silicon Catalyst is the world's only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions, built on a comprehensive coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. More than 800 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst and the company has admitted 90 exciting companies. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with access to design tools, silicon devices, networking, and a path to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their company's technology solutions. Over the past seven plus years, the Silicon Catalyst model has proven to dramatically accelerate a startup's trajectory while at the same time de-risking the equation for investors. Silicon Catalyst has been named the Semiconductor Review's 2021 Top-10 Solutions Company award winner. The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies. More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.com and www.siliconcatalystangels.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Applied Brain Research Inc.