ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2022

Compared to December 2019, passenger traffic increased by 33.2% in Colombia, 24.1% in Mexico and 6.4% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2022 reached a total of 6.4 million passengers, 22.9% above the levels reported in December 2019.

Compared to December 2019, passenger traffic increased by 33.2% in Colombia, 24.1% in Mexico and Puerto Rico by 6.4%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia and Mexico was driven by domestic and international traffic and in Puerto Rico by domestic traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods December 1 through December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

















December

% Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019



Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019



2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Mexico 3,113,870 3,271,588 3,863,469 18.1 24.1

34,161,842 29,138,441 39,523,958 35.6 15.7 Domestic Traffic 1,487,771 1,540,184 1,860,661 20.8 25.1

16,683,996 15,057,198 18,700,737 24.2 12.1 International Traffic 1,626,099 1,731,404 2,002,808 15.7 23.2

17,477,846 14,081,243 20,823,221 47.9 19.1 San Juan, Puerto Rico 937,716 921,944 997,444 8.2 6.4

9,448,253 9,684,227 10,310,990 6.5 9.1 Domestic Traffic 845,671 854,978 907,519 6.1 7.3

8,455,993 9,138,875 9,404,031 2.9 11.2 International Traffic 92,045 66,966 89,925 34.3 (2.3)

992,260 545,352 906,959 66.3 (8.6) Colombia 1,171,191 1,302,628 1,559,866 19.7 33.2

12,052,135 10,530,105 16,506,196 56.8 37.0 Domestic Traffic 996,876 1,105,503 1,270,380 14.9 27.4

10,231,479 8,984,220 13,718,590 52.7 34.1 International Traffic 174,315 197,125 289,486 46.9 66.1

1,820,656 1,545,885 2,787,606 80.3 53.1 Total Traffic 5,222,777 5,496,160 6,420,779 16.8 22.9

55,662,230 49,352,773 66,341,144 34.4 19.2 Domestic Traffic 3,330,318 3,500,665 4,038,560 15.4 21.3

35,371,468 33,180,293 41,823,358 26.0 18.2 International Traffic 1,892,459 1,995,495 2,382,219 19.4 25.9

20,290,762 16,172,480 24,517,786 51.6 20.8

Mexico Passenger Traffic















December

% Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019



Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 1,487,771 1,540,184 1,860,661 20.8 25.1

16,683,996 15,057,198 18,700,737 24.2 12.1 CUN Cancun 770,284 870,648 1,050,521 20.7 36.4

8,980,397 9,081,354 10,705,897 17.9 19.2 CZM Cozumel 17,739 18,598 10,557 (43.2) (40.5)

189,640 174,348 173,506 (0.5) (8.5) HUX Huatulco 61,778 78,542 78,694 0.2 27.4

749,048 655,550 878,959 34.1 17.3 MID Merida 240,204 229,795 301,884 31.4 25.7

2,573,490 1,889,785 2,811,644 48.8 9.3 MTT Minatitlan 12,334 9,001 9,113 1.2 (26.1)

140,616 92,721 100,754 8.7 (28.3) OAX Oaxaca 104,758 85,613 121,516 41.9 16.0

1,047,961 786,809 1,111,877 41.3 6.1 TAP Tapachula 38,652 44,300 48,752 10.0 26.1

372,626 409,730 489,547 19.5 31.4 VER Veracruz 127,831 107,802 119,522 10.9 (6.5)

1,406,796 1,024,610 1,241,734 21.2 (11.7) VSA Villahermosa 114,191 95,885 120,102 25.3 5.2

1,223,422 942,291 1,186,819 26.0 (3.0) International Traffic 1,626,099 1,731,404 2,002,808 15.7 23.2

17,477,846 14,081,243 20,823,221 47.9 19.1 CUN Cancun 1,525,467 1,633,990 1,884,068 15.3 23.5

16,501,592 13,237,113 19,637,064 48.3 19.0 CZM Cozumel 32,624 42,035 49,642 18.1 52.2

356,783 357,327 489,764 37.1 37.3 HUX Huatulco 19,798 9,721 14,923 53.5 (24.6)

143,239 36,600 92,076 151.6 (35.7) MID Merida 24,678 19,200 25,709 33.9 4.2

217,159 189,718 267,974 41.2 23.4 MTT Minatitlan 613 489 661 35.2 7.8

7,543 5,823 11,264 93.4 49.3 OAX Oaxaca 13,867 16,106 16,298 1.2 17.5

148,284 127,128 192,157 51.2 29.6 TAP Tapachula 1,050 663 1,179 77.8 12.3

12,857 14,519 13,707 (5.6) 6.6 VER Veracruz 6,080 6,487 7,449 14.8 22.5

68,785 78,850 91,844 16.5 33.5 VSA Villahermosa 1,922 2,713 2,879 6.1 49.8

21,604 34,165 27,371 (19.9) 26.7 Traffic Total Mexico 3,113,870 3,271,588 3,863,469 18.1 24.1

34,161,842 29,138,441 39,523,958 35.6 15.7 CUN Cancun 2,295,751 2,504,638 2,934,589 17.2 27.8

25,481,989 22,318,467 30,342,961 36.0 19.1 CZM Cozumel 50,363 60,633 60,199 (0.7) 19.5

546,423 531,675 663,270 24.8 21.4 HUX Huatulco 81,576 88,263 93,617 6.1 14.8

892,287 692,150 971,035 40.3 8.8 MID Merida 264,882 248,995 327,593 31.6 23.7

2,790,649 2,079,503 3,079,618 48.1 10.4 MTT Minatitlan 12,947 9,490 9,774 3.0 (24.5)

148,159 98,544 112,018 13.7 (24.4) OAX Oaxaca 118,625 101,719 137,814 35.5 16.2

1,196,245 913,937 1,304,034 42.7 9.0 TAP Tapachula 39,702 44,963 49,931 11.0 25.8

385,483 424,249 503,254 18.6 30.6 VER Veracruz 133,911 114,289 126,971 11.1 (5.2)

1,475,581 1,103,460 1,333,578 20.9 (9.6) VSA Villahermosa 116,113 98,598 122,981 24.7 5.9

1,245,026 976,456 1,214,190 24.3 (2.5)

Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)















December

% Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019



Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 SJU Total 937,716 921,944 997,444 8.2 6.4

9,448,253 9,684,227 10,310,990 6.5 9.1 Domestic Traffic 845,671 854,978 907,519 6.1 7.3

8,455,993 9,138,875 9,404,031 2.9 11.2 International Traffic 92,045 66,966 89,925 34.3 (2.3)

992,260 545,352 906,959 66.3 (8.6)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan























December

% Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019



Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021 % Chg 2022vs 2019 2019 2021 2022

2019 2021 2022 Domestic Traffic 996,876 1,105,503 1,270,380 14.9 27.4

10,231,479 8,984,220 13,718,590 52.7 34.1 MDE Rionegro 717,604 790,969 950,281 20.1 32.4

7,409,418 6,309,014 10,185,489 61.4 37.5 EOH Medellin 104,044 112,677 116,101 3.0 11.6

1,095,291 1,008,756 1,264,382 25.3 15.4 MTR Monteria 109,361 137,701 140,909 2.3 28.8

1,028,309 1,098,362 1,569,389 42.9 52.6 APO Carepa 21,541 25,625 20,370 (20.5) (5.4)

226,951 224,100 263,093 17.4 15.9 UIB Quibdo 38,682 33,549 39,328 17.2 1.7

384,487 302,911 379,948 25.4 (1.2) CZU Corozal 5,644 4,982 3,391 (31.9) (39.9)

87,023 41,077 56,289 37.0 (35.3) International Traffic 174,315 197,125 289,486 46.9 66.1

1,820,656 1,545,885 2,787,606 80.3 53.1 MDE Rionegro 174,315 197,125 289,486 46.9 66.1

1,820,656 1,545,885 2,787,606 80.3 53.1 EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total Colombia 1,171,191 1,302,628 1,559,866 19.7 33.2

12,052,135 10,530,105 16,506,196 56.8 37.0 MDE Rionegro 891,919 988,094 1,239,767 25.5 39.0

9,230,074 7,854,899 12,973,095 65.2 40.6 EOH Medellin 104044 112,677 116,101 3.0 11.6

1,095,291 1,008,756 1,264,382 25.3 15.4 MTR Monteria 109,361 137,701 140,909 2.3 28.8

1,028,309 1,098,362 1,569,389 42.9 52.6 APO Carepa 21,541 25,625 20,370 (20.5) (5.4)

226,951 224,100 263,093 17.4 15.9 UIB Quibdo 38,682 33,549 39,328 17.2 1.7

384,487 302,911 379,948 25.4 (1.2) CZU Corozal 5,644 4,982 3,391 (31.9) (39.9)

87,023 41,077 56,289 37.0 (35.3)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

Contacts:

ASUR

Lic. Adolfo Castro

+52-55-5284-0408

acastro@asur.com.mx

InspIR Group

Susan Borinelli

+1-646-330-5907

susan@inspirgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.