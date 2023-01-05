AVENTURA'S NEW ALL NATURAL & ORGANIC GROCER, PLUM MARKET, NOW OPEN

Full-Service Neighborhood Grocery Store Near Aventura Mall Redefines Market Shopping

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plum Market , the highly anticipated, service-forward grocer promoting organic and locally sourced food and essentials, is now open. Plum Market will hold their Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and begin Grand Opening Celebrations on January 13th at 10am.

During the official Grand Opening Day on January 13, the first 100 guests to spend $100 will receive a limited-edition tote bag filled with signature goodies. The fun doesn't stop there – free swag and giveaways continue throughout the weekend with gifts including a Yeti cooler filled with OliPop, Norman Love Chocolate Giftboxes, a free cart of groceries courtesy of Niman Ranch Family Farms, Plum Market Gift Cards, and more.

A new grocery shopping experience for South Floridians, the full-service neighborhood market features all natural, organic, specialty and locally sourced products, with a fast casual dining component. The Plum Market store promises peak of season produce, grocery and apothecary essentials, all natural and sustainably sourced meats and seafood, and chef-crafted prepared dishes made from fresh all natural ingredients. The Wine Department is central to Plum Market's DNA and features an impressive selection of vinos at incredible price points, hand-picked by Madeline Triffon, world renowned Master Sommelier. Guests will also enjoy sustainable sushi made on-site, locally sourced artisan baked goods and specialty chocolates by Norman Love, Kosher favorites, fresh cut floral, and Take Away Catering.

"We're extremely excited to open our first store here in Aventura and can't wait to welcome guests from across South Florida," said Matt Jonna, CEO and Co-Founder of Plum Market. "Our team is committed to serving and supporting our community by sourcing the best local products, carrying well over 100 local brands. We look forward to being the premier retailer for all natural, organic, and locally sourced foods, beverages, and lifestyle essentials here in the neighborhood."

The independently owned chain of full-service grocery stores has a strong commitment to the local communities they serve. Plum Market makes a tremendous effort to support local growers, artisans, and makers and displays signage that highlights how many miles each local product has traveled to reach the store. This not only helps to support local brands but also ensures that the freshest and best quality products are offered, including seasonal produce, artisan breads and pastries, and dock-fresh seafood. For more information on the local brands, visit https://www.plummarket.com/florida-local/ .

In support of the local community it serves, Plum Market has committed donations for several organizations such as United Way Miami, providing assistance to veterans, the elderly, children and more; Amigos for Kids, a South Florida organization focused on preventing child abuse in the Hispanic community; Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, providing performing arts and cultural programming for audiences of all ages in our community; Lotus House, a local shelter housing women and children, the I Have A Dream Foundation, providing support for young people's college journeys; and they have partnered with Food Rescue US for ongoing food redistribution. Plum Market is also pledging a portion of opening week sales to Scheck Hillel School, Allison Academy, and Aventura Learning Center, and encouraging friends and families to further support those proceeds by shopping for their school on dedicated days.

Notes of local culture bring a fresh perspective to the shopping experience. Adding traditional South Florida elements to the décor of the new store, Plum Market enlisted the artistic talent of local mural and sign painting team Chalk & Brush to design a hand painted mural inside the store's dining area. Featuring vibrant colors and spanning two walls more than 40 feet wide, the mural will be a fun and whimsical focal point for guests to enjoy.

Located at 17801 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura, the 24,000 sq ft store has hired 125 team members and features more than 1,000 local items. Sign up to receive the latest news and updates at www.plummarket.com/aventura and download the Plum Market App to gain member-only access to coupons, rewards cash, and opportunities to earn free items. For more information, visit www.plummarket.com and follow on social @PlumMarket on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Plum Market:

Plum Market is a privately owned company with a service forward approach to food, beverage and wellness essentials. The company promotes all natural, organic and locally crafted items to meet the needs of the health conscious and the foodies alike, across more than 25 multiple format locations throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Texas and Florida with new full-service locations announced in California and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.plummarket.com , and follow @PlumMarket on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Zapwater Communications

Holly Zawyer |Sara Leiter

plummarket@zapwater.com

P: 305.444.4033

View original content:

SOURCE Plum Market