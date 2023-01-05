Demotech Withdraws Financial Stability Ratings® for First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of December 31, 2022, Demotech, Inc. has chosen to withdraw the Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) previously assigned to First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company for commercial reasons. The rating withdrawals were not based on a review of the financial condition of either company. As of this date, Demotech no longer follows or reviews the companies.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Demotech's consistently increasing list of accreditations and acceptances has resulted in rating and reviewing more than 450 insurers operating in the US. As of 7/11/2022, Demotech, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

