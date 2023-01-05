DIAMOND OFFSHORE TO PRESENT AT THE FEARNLEY SECURITIES' OFFSHORE DRILLING SEMINAR

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that Dominic Savarino, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Fearnley Securities' Offshore Drilling Seminar in New York City on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.diamondoffshore.com/ .

