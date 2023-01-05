Former Congressman Ed Perlmutter of Colorado Joins Holland & Knight

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Perlmutter, who served two terms in the Colorado State Senate and eight terms in Congress as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing Colorado's 7th District, has joined Holland & Knight as a partner in its Public Policy & Regulation Group in Washington, D.C. and Denver.

Ed served in the Colorado State Senate from 1995 to 2003 and in Congress from 2007 to 2023. During his last term in Congress, he served on four House committees. Ed was a member of the Financial Services Committee, where he served as chair of the subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions; the Science, Space and Technology Committee; the Rules Committee, and the Select Committee on Modernization of Congress.

While serving as a representative of 7th Congressional District, Ed was responsible for the growth and visibility of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's (NREL) mission in transforming energy through research, development, commercialization, and deployment of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies. Prior to his political career, he was a partner at Berenbaum, Weinshienk and Eason from 1981 to 2006, where he handled commercial litigation, distressed business and Chapter 11 bankruptcy matters.

"Recognized as a thoughtful leader across party lines, Ed's leadership and extensive experience in the financial services industry will be instrumental in expanding our Public Policy & Regulation Group," said Rich Gold, the leader of Holland & Knight's Public Policy & Regulation Group. "His commitment to addressing energy transition and climate change issues has gone beyond the benefit of his constituents in Denver, as these issues impact the U.S. and the world. Additionally, with the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Ed's knowledge and relationships will further enhance the prospects of our clean energy and technology clients."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed to the firm," said Shawn Turner, executive partner of Holland & Knight's Denver office. "Ed brings an energy and enthusiasm, as well as an unwavering commitment to culture, colleagues and client service, that are aligned with our priorities on both a local and national level. His outstanding reputation and recognition throughout Colorado will help the firm build a more significant local government affairs practice, allowing us to assist local institutions such as universities, traditional and clean energy firms, private sector aerospace and defense companies, and those involved in public finance projects."

"After dedicating the past 25 years to serving my community, I'm eager to continue positively impacting public policy and regulation issues, in a different capacity," said Ed. "I'm excited to build new Colorado opportunities while remaining close to Capitol Hill and look forward to assisting our clients by leveraging the knowledge I've gained and the relationships I continue to nurture in both government and in business."

