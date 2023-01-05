Fraza Sister Company, Material Handling Group USA, Acquires Liftec, Inc.

CANTON, Mich., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraza, a material handling equipment and solutions provider headquartered in southeast Michigan, announces today their sister company, Material Handling Group USA (MH Group USA) has acquired Liftec, Inc. as a new dealer/location on the East Coast. Liftec is a proud dealer for Linde Material Handling, Baoli, Doosan and UniCarriers.

The newly acquired business will continue operating as Liftec, but the team of 35 employees is now under the leadership of Fraza and MH Group USA CEO and Owner Roger Runyan. (PRNewswire)

"An important strategy for our business is diversification, and geographic expansion is part of that strategy," said Fraza and MH Group USA CEO and Owner Roger Runyan. "Bringing Liftec on board aligns with our mission to be the best service organization, period. This acquisition allows us to strengthen our relationships with key vendors and provide a greater support network to our customers. We also look forward to the expertise and knowledge their team will bring to our organization."

This expansion takes Fraza and MH Group USA's operations outside of Michigan for the first time. The newly acquired business will continue operating as Liftec, but the team of 35 employees is now under the leadership of Runyan. Liftec has been in business for over 45 years serving the New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania metro areas with high-quality forklifts and material handling products and services.

The Liftec acquisition also diversifies Fraza and MH Group USA's market outside of automotive and into chemical manufacturing, which currently leads all industries, as well as major distribution centers for national and worldwide companies. Liftec's diverse customer base will allow Fraza and MH Group USA to expand their market share of class I, II and III material handing products.

About Fraza

Fraza is southeast Michigan's fastest growing material handling provider, committed to providing its clients excellent customer service, experienced technicians, and the industry's most advanced technology. Fraza offers new and used equipment, parts and service for any make or model of material handling equipment, rentals, related warehouse and industrial supplies, and operator training. In business since 1938, Fraza has three full-service locations in Canton, Rochester Hills and Bridgeport. For more information about Fraza, please visit http://www.frazagroup.com/.

Fraza sister company, Material Handling Group USA, acquires Liftec, Inc. headquartered in New Jersey. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fraza