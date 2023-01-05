Michael Baker International Names Chris Statham Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Experienced executive to oversee financial operations across the firm

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Chris Statham has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Mr. Statham will join Michael Baker's Executive Committee and serve as a collaborative business partner across the organization and strategic leader overseeing the firm's financial operations.

"Chris is a well-rounded finance executive with more than 25 years of experience working with the largest and most complex public financial institutions and many private equity firms across the country," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "As we continue to Reimagine Michael Baker, I look forward to Chris' leadership of our Finance organization as we accelerate growth across our firm."

Mr. Statham's expertise includes financial planning, modeling, risk, accounting, fintech and M&A and he is regarded as a collaborative team leader with a track record of strong financial results. Most recently, Mr. Statham served as CFO and Construction President at Pond, an engineering, architecture, planning and construction management firm that shares the same parent company as Michael Baker. Earlier in his career, he was Senior Vice President of Pricing, Planning and Analysis for GreenSky, a payment, credit and commerce technology company, and served in leadership roles with Radian Group, Invesco and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Economics from Lehigh University. Mr. Statham is a Certified Public Accountant.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

