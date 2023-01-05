Myeloid Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company, today announced that Daniel Getts, Ph.D., CEO of Myeloid, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 9-12, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.

The company is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10:30 am PT at the Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square.

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Integrating the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™ and multi-targeted biologics. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

Investor and Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

Amy@juniper-point.com

858-914-1962

