Olive & June, Disruptor of the At-home Nail Category, Launches Nationwide at Walmart

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive & June, disruptor of the at-home nail category, launches in over 2,500 Walmart doors nationwide and on Walmart.com . With this expanded distribution and robust product assortment, the brand known for bringing beautiful nails to everyone is making it even easier for customers to achieve an affordable, salon-quality manicure at home.

"Since the very beginning of Olive & June, I have always wanted to make beautiful nails possible for everyone," says Sarah Gibson Tuttle, Founder/CEO of Olive & June. "Bringing our line of premium performance nail products to Walmart, brings us one step closer to making this dream come true. We couldn't be more excited for this new collaboration and to connect with the Walmart community.

Olive & June will launch with over 50 skus including the most robust assortment of press-on nails available outside of the Brand's own ecommerce channel. The launch marks the first and only brand at Walmart to offer solutions across all nail categories inclusive of nail tools, treatments, polish and press-ons featured together in a one-stop, easy to shop solution.

About Olive & June

Your BFF for all things nails, Olive & June was founded in 2013 by mani-obsessed Sarah Gibson Tuttle in Beverly Hills, California as an elevated salon experience, delivering personalized attention and luxury service at an approachable price. In 2019 with the mission to bring beautiful nails to everyone, Olive & June introduced a full line of products for a salon-quality experience at home. Through these first-of-their-kind products and educational content, Olive & June revolutionized the at-home nail experience. For more information, visit www.oliveandjune.com .

