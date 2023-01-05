TIDAL BASIN FINISHES ANOTHER STELLAR YEAR AND IS POISED FOR ACCELERATED GROWTH

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 was another year of remarkable growth for Tidal Basin and its team. Tidal Basin is growing rapidly, adding new service offerings, business units and stepping into new markets.

To better serve clients and strategic partners, the firm expanded its services portfolio in 2022 to include customized software and technology solutions supported by an acquisition of Utica-based Capraro Technologies, Inc., and they launched a customer contact center to serve clients and programs more effectively with inbound and outbound caller services.

2022 was another active year of major disasters that caused catastrophic damages across the country. Tidal Basin supported disaster survivors and their communities by helping dozens of states and local governments navigate their response and recovery needs from hurricanes, tropical and severe storms, floods, wildfires, volcanic activity, and continued efforts related to COVID-19 recovery.

"I truly believe we have the best team. Our people are at the heart of everything we do and the outstanding support, passion, and commitment they provide to their teammates and our partners, clients, and communities we serve, have solidified Tidal Basin as a top, leading consulting firm in the disaster management industry," said Daniel A. Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal Basin.

A few of Tidal Basin's achievements in 2022 include:

Key Project Wins Achievements:

Continued to support state-level COVID-related preparedness, response and recovery programs in Alaska , Colorado , Florida , Illinois , Massachusetts , Hawaii , Virginia , Michigan , New Hampshire , New York , Tennessee , and Vermont .

Performed After Action Reports and authored Improvement Plans for several clients that will improve future emergency operations.

Supported four state-level emergency relief programs worth billions of dollars in rental and mortgage assistance in response to the pandemic.

Awarded five new key mitigation and recovery programs in Puerto Rico to assist with the ongoing repair and reconstruction of the island after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Through the Alliance, a joint venture Partnership, our Tidal Basin Caribe team determined that more than 3,500 homes were eligible to receive assistance from the Repair, Reconstruction or Relocation (R3) program, and more than 1,000 construction projects were completed as of September 2022 through a combination of relocation voucher issuances and repair/reconstruction completions, enabling homeowners to receive critical home repairs or relocation assistance.

Assisted with outreach, call center operations, data management reporting and website enrollments for more than 15,000 survivors for Louisiana sheltering program in response to Hurricane IDA.

Through our Vanguard Inspection Services joint venture partnership, our team conducted more than 10,000 home inspections in response to the Kentucky Flooding event, more than 40,000 inspections in response to Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico , and more than 50,000 inspections in response to Hurricane Ian in Florida with hundreds of thousands more inspections anticipated.

Deployed more than 660 satellite communications units, activated and maintained 20 public hot spot locations, and provided IT technical support to over 15,000 users at hotspot locations and deployed sites for Florida's StarLink program to communities throughout the state that lost communications from Hurricane Ian.

Assisted fourteen Michigan local governments develop 23 Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) proposals valued at approximately $78,603,850 which have been submitted to FEMA for their review and approval.

Mobilized key leadership staff in New York to evaluate the Hazard Mitigation Section's support needs resulting from their COVID, Hurricane Ida, and Tropical Storm Fred Mitigation grant allocations totaling over $360 million available for potential projects.

Currently assisting the State of Florida with the state disaster survivor housing and individual assistance program in response to Hurricanes Ian.

Corporate Growth

Welcomed 460 professionals to the team.

In addition to operational staff, Tidal Basin added key functional roles to support the organization's growth including a Chief Information Officer, Sr. Directors in the Project Management Office, Human Resources Business Partners, Cyber Security Engineer, Security System Manager, Customer Contact Center Manager and more.

Media and Public Outreach

Featured in the Washington Post, USA Today , NerdWallet , podcasts including HurricaneCenterLive.com , numerous TV affiliates in Tampa , Utica , Detroit , Fort Myers , and various trade publications such as Homeland Security Today , International Association of Emergency Management (IAEM) , and National Association of Counties (NACo) .

Presented expert thought leadership across the country in dozens of conferences, associations, and webinars.

Created numerous social awareness campaigns to bring attention to important matters, celebrate diverse cultures, and improve inclusion. Tidal Basin celebrated Black History Month, Women's History Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, Pride Month, Native American Heritage Month, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Volunteer Week and much more.

Giving back

Continued to support and help fund the Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management (I-DIEM) Lt. General Julius Becton Jr. Scholarship, which is dedicated to increasing representation of women and minorities within the emergency management and homeland securities profession. Tidal Basin's CEO, Daniel Craig , conducted a CEO Challenge to encourage firms in the emergency management space to support this noteworthy cause.

As a part of Tidal Basin's charitable arm, Tidal Basin Cares made several donations to non-profit and charitable organizations including the American Red Cross, Comedores Sociales foodbank in Puerto Rico , the Schenectady Youth Hockey Association, Mohawk Valley Gives campaign, Breast Cancer Research Foundation and more.

Donated office furnishings and supplies to the Revival Faith Center Ministries International in Florida to help support the programs at their Life Enrichment Center.

Sponsored the Katie's Star and Friends of Puerto Rico charity golf events and installed smoke detectors in homes throughout Puerto Rico .

"We are proud of our team and the great work we do to help communities prepare for, respond to, recover from and mitigate disasters." said Carlos J. Castillo, Tidal Basin's Chief Development Officer. "We will soon be making a very exciting announcement regarding our brand, so be on the lookout for what's next for Tidal Basin and our continued growth trajectory in 2023 and beyond!"

About Tidal Basin

Tidal Basin, a leading comprehensive emergency management and consulting firm, provides programmatic and technical management expertise and resources to governments, organizations, businesses, and communities. Its integrated disaster management solutions help clients and partners achieve their disaster preparedness and recovery goals more effectively. To learn more, visit TidalBasinGroup.com.

