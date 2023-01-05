WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES DATES FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND 2023 OUTLOOK

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 after the close of the stock market on February 15, 2023. The Company will be hosting an investor conference call related to this release on February 16th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, conference call participants can preregister by clicking here. Registered participants will receive dial-in instructions and a personalized code for entry to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 23, 2023, by calling 877-344-7529 (within North America) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering Passcode #1793448.

Waste Connections also announced that executives of the Company currently plan to participate in the following events during the first quarter of 2023:

January 10th January 18-19th March 1-2nd March 6th March 23rd ATB Institutional Investor Conference (Toronto, Canada) CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference (Whistler, Canada) Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference (Orlando, FL) Jefferies Business Services Summit (New York, NY)

During the 24-hour period prior to any scheduled presentations, the Company will post any presentation slides on its website at investors.wasteconnections.com under News & Events.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at www.wasteconnections.com.

Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253 Joe Box / (832) 442-2153 maryannew@wasteconnectionscom joe.box@wasteconnectionscom

