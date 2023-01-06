Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex Celebrates Over 200k Units Sold in 2022

A groundbreaking dietary beauty supplement, Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles and visible sagging for a more youthful appearance

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills MD ™ is a revolutionary skincare cosmeceutical brand created by renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons, Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour. One of their best-selling products, Dermal Repair Complex , has now sold over 200,000 units in 2022 alone. This supplement has become a fan-favorite due to its ability to help visibly tighten, lift, and smooth the look of skin from within.†*

What is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is an innovative anti-aging dietary supplement that was crafted with a blend of scientifically backed ingredients containing age-fighting nutrients to help minimize visible signs of aging. The compounds in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can help repair the appearance of crepey skin, dullness, and sagging from the inside out through six key ingredients that combat visible signs of aging. These ingredients help support the production of collagen in the body, which helps rejuvenate the look of the skin with each dose. Skin-aging hormones that cause crepes, dullness, and sagging can be fought off through Dermal Repair Complex's powerful ingredients. This can result in a noticeable increase in radiance and plumpness, plus Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex also supports the look of stronger and healthier-feeling hair and nails.†*

What Are The Ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex contains the following key ingredients that were specifically chosen to support a healthy skin structure so that users can experience visibly firmer, plumper-looking skin. These key ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex include:†*

Saw Palmetto: A powerful extract that contains antioxidants and fatty acids that can help reduce the negative effects of the skin-sagging hormone, DHT.

Vitamin B: An essential vitamin that supports healthy cell turnover — resulting in noticeably firmer, more lifted-looking skin.

Vitamin A: An antioxidant-rich nutrient that helps fight off environmental aging factors such as UV Rays and pollution that increase visible signs of aging.

Hydrolyzed Collagen: A powerful protein containing essential amino acids that can help soften the look of wrinkles.

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane): An organic compound that supports the strength of the skin to help achieve a firmer-looking appearance.

Hyaluronic Acid: A powerful moisture magnet that helps the skin look soft, supple, and healthy.

Benefits of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex†*

An increased youthful look overall including stronger nails, thicker-looking hair, and a visibly radiant, fresh complexion.

Noticeably smoother, tighter-looking skin from head to toe.

A visible reduction in the look of sagging, crepes, and other textural imperfections along the face, neck, and body.

A minimized look of wrinkles — especially in pucker lines, fine lines, crow's feet, and forehead creases.

Visibly firmer-looking skin in sag-prone areas such as the cheeks, chin, neck, jowls, and jawline.

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex FAQs

Q: What is the suggested use of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

The suggested use of Dermal Repair Complex is to take 2 capsules of the anti-aging dietary supplement with 8 fl. oz. of water or daily with a meal.

Q: What is the Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex return policy?

Dermal Repair Complex can be returned within 90 days for a money-back guarantee.

Q: Who does Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex work for?

Dermal Repair Complex works for anyone that wants to support the skin's structure for a radiant, healthy appearance. Even if you are not experiencing visible signs of aging yet, you can still experience tremendous benefits from taking Dermal Repair Complex daily.†*

Q: Can I use Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex if I already have signs of aging?

Yes, Dermal Repair Complex can help alleviate the look of signs of aging that have already appeared. This anti-aging supplement works from the inside out to help renew and rejuvenate the look of skin all over the body, not just the face. You can see results on your neck, chest, arms, hands, legs, and anywhere else where visible aging has appeared over the years†*

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to both visibly correct and prevent the most difficult skincare concerns. Other bestsellers include Beverly Hills MD Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream , Beverly Hills MD Crepe Correcting Complex , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

