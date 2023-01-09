ATI to Manage Training and Readiness Accelerator II Other Transaction Agreement

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) is proud to announce that it has been selected to manage the Training and Readiness Accelerator II (TReX II) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA). As the Consortium Management Firm (CMF) for TREX II, ATI will lead the collaboration of non-traditional contractors, traditional contractors and academia to develop and deliver innovative prototype technologies that enhance the training effectiveness of U.S. and partner nation militaries. Sponsored by the Army's Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) and Army Contracting Command (ACC) – Orlando, the TREX II OTA and consortium will focus on modeling, simulation, education/training, experimental validation, and military readiness focused projects to improve Warfighter readiness and keep pace with ongoing and emerging threats.

"ATI is thrilled to be selected to manage the TReX II consortium and catalyze the collaborative development of leading-edge modeling, simulation and training technologies. Through these efforts, TREX II-developed innovations will provide high fidelity, lower risk training environments that enhance the readiness and lethality of the Army of 2030," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO. "We will build on the success of this program's first generation and bring together the most innovative solution providers to support the mission effectiveness of PEO STRI, ACC Orlando and, most importantly, our nation's warfighters."

As the nation's first and leading consortium management firm, ATI leverages the power of collaboration to deliver results at the speed of mission need in federal research and development. For over 24 years, ATI has managed collaborative R&D programs and consortia to deliver high priority, innovative solutions spanning a wide variety of disciplines and technology areas. To meet the nation's most complex challenges, ATI brings together emerging innovators, traditional defense contractors, small businesses and academia to deliver prototypes that improve the capability and readiness of weapons systems and provide a battlespace advantage for the U.S. and allied Warfighter.

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, South Carolina, builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's national security challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a nonprofit subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future.

