BDP Holdings Hires Mike Marmis as President and Principal

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BDP Holdings, a New Jersey-based real estate investment company, announced today that Mike Marmis has been named as the company's president and principal. In his new position, Marmis will be involved in all aspects of the company's development and investment activity, including company operations, acquisitions, and asset management. Additionally, he will be launching a new debt strategy.

"We are excited to welcome a proven professional like Mike to BDP Holdings," said David Placek , managing partner, BDP Holdings. "At a time when high-quality, commercial real estate investments are becoming increasingly valued by investors, Mike brings an established track record of success, which we believe will only help to further position BDP Holdings as a leader in the commercial real estate investment space."

Marmis is a seasoned leader in the financial services industry with more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate development, finance and investments. Throughout his career, he has completed in excess of $2 billion in real estate debt and equity transactions across multiple asset classes.

Prior to joining BDP Holdings, Marmis served as the managing director of YAM Capital, a private commercial real estate debt strategy, which he created along with GoDaddy and PXG founder, Bob Parsons . While at YAM Capital, Marmis successfully completed more than $1.5 billion in private debt fundings. He also previously acted as chief operating officer for United Companies, a real estate development company, where he helped to develop multiple multifamily, office, retail and other commercial real estate properties. He has also performed in various banking positions throughout his career, working predominantly with high-net-worth individuals.

"I am extremely pleased to join BDP Holdings, a company with an outstanding reputation for its products and expertise," Marmis said. "I look forward to helping the company to continue to expand and discover new opportunities to meet the needs of its valued investors."

Marmis earned his Juris Doctor degree from the James E. Rogers College of Law at the University of Arizona , along with an MBA from the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona . He has also previously served on the board of directors of Make-A-Wish® Arizona , along with several other healthcare and art boards.

About BDP Holdings

Led by a team with nearly 30 years of experience, BDP Holdings is a New Jersey-based real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, development, and repositioning of real estate in the New York Tri-State area and across the U.S. BDP focuses on properties in markets with high barriers to entry and then seeks to add value through the repositioning of current properties or the development of new properties and communities. BDP's executive team has invested in over $6.5 billion of value-driven real estate and acquired over five million commercial square feet in more than 30 states.

