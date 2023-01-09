Dermody Properties Foundation Announces 2022 Grant Recipients

More than $219,000 awarded to 115 organizations nationwide

RENO, Nev., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dermody Properties Foundation has announced its 2022 grant recipients. Among the organizations awarded this year are the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project , in Reno, Nevada; The Urban Ark , in Chicago, Illinois; Quiet Storm Foundation in Las Vegas, Nevada; Ronald McDonald House Charities Central & Northern Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona; BeLoved Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia; Food Bank of Delaware , in Newark, Delaware; Shelter, Inc . in Concord, California; and more than 100 other nonprofits in communities across the country where Dermody Properties does business. Dermody Properties is a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company established the Dermody Properties Foundation in 1988.

Dermody Properties Foundation (PRNewswire)

"Sharing our success and giving back to the communities in which we do business is a vital part of our mission," said Michael Dermody, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Dermody Properties. "We are proud to support essential organizations and causes that are making a difference in the communities we serve."

The Dermody Properties Foundation is entirely employee-managed and funded by the hard work and dedication of all employees at Dermody Properties. The annual grant supports organizations that focus on the arts, education and families, with special emphasis on children, the elderly, the disabled, substance abuse and homelessness.

"With the Foundation managed completely by our employees, and employees on the Board making the funding decisions, these gifts are incredibly special to all of us here at Dermody Properties," said Taylor Ruepp, Administrator of the Dermody Properties Foundation. "Over its lifetime, the Foundation has donated $3.67 million in funds to nonprofit organizations across the country."

"As a company, we're honored to be able to recognize outstanding organizations across the country that are going above and beyond to provide support and resources in their respective communities," said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., President of Dermody Properties. "We feel very fortunate to be able to give back and make a genuine difference for those in need."

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com .

