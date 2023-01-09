FINN Partners Promotes Celia Jones to Global Chief Marketing Officer

As Momentum Surges, Jones is Tapped to Take the Agency to the Next Level, Elevating FINN's Reputation and Culture as a Global Integrated Powerhouse Fueled by Purpose

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners announced today that it has promoted Celia Jones, JD, to Global Chief Marketing Officer, from her previous role as Global Director of Marketing Communications. The promotion recognizes Jones' outstanding contributions to elevating the agency's mission-driven brand and reputation as a top global integrated powerhouse.

Celia Jones, Global Chief Marketing Officer at FINN Partners. Photo Credit: Paul Audia (PRNewswire)

Jones' appointment comes on the heels of two consecutive years of significant double-digit growth, aggressive global expansion, and enhanced firepower across key sectors and integrated capabilities. Under Jones' marketing leadership, FINN has amplified and sealed its place at the top ranks of the world's leading agencies, earning impressive accolades including Midsize Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media, #1 Purpose Agency by O'Dwyer's, back-to-back spots on OBSERVER's Best PR Agencies in America List, recognition as one of PRWeek's Most Purposeful Agencies, and a slew of top honors for client campaigns including the prestigious SABRE, PRWeek and Purpose Awards.

Jones has honed a successful 20+ year career branding and marketing disruptive agencies, with a specialized focus on independent agencies looking to challenge the status quo. In her new role as Global Chief Marketing Officer, Jones will be responsible for building on FINN's global leadership in public relations and strategic communications, advancing the firm's reputation for integrated marketing and creative services, amplifying thought leadership and novel platforms for new business growth, driving integration, and leading internal communications to foster culture and connectivity across the company's 1,400+ employees worldwide. Strategic moves have bolstered the agency's integrated capabilities, including key hires and global acquisitions, most recently Asia-based Health juggernaut SPAG, Portland-based creative marketing agency AHA, Hawaii's largest integrated agency Anthology Marketing Group, and UK digital marketing specialist, MintTwist. Seamlessly integrated into the FINN network, the firm's Integrated Marketing team has soared to 350 people strong, driving $50 million in revenue.

"It's an honor to be entrusted with FINN's brand at this critical stage of the agency's evolution. As a marketer, I'm passionate about finding the 'white space', and FINN's mission and model are true differentiators. Beyond our deep sectors of expertise and dynamic, integrated approach, we are a world-class agency with a heart and conscience. This is our actual operating model—reflected in the types of clients we partner with, the amazing talent we hire, the firms that we acquire, the way we work together, care for each other, and commit to making a difference in the world. Peter Finn's vision, that sense of intentionality and integrity, is rare and unwavering, and it's the secret sauce behind our success. Today, everyone—from internal employees to external audiences—is looking for transparency about who you are, what you stand for. Trust is paramount. During these tumultuous times, our purpose is a true competitive advantage," said Celia Jones, Global Chief Marketing Officer, FINN Partners.

Jones joined FINN Partners in 2021 as the agency's first Global Director of Marketing Communications. She came to FINN after serving as Chief Executive Officer of The Escape Pod, where she led the independent agency to two Ad Age Small Agency of the Year wins in three years, and a CLIO Award for the Metro Gun Share Program, a pro bono campaign to raise awareness for the fight against gun violence. Jones also led Brand Marketing and PR at Havas, in addition to stewarding Global Marketing for top independent experience design agency Critical Mass. Jones received her Juris Doctor from Loyola University of Chicago School of Law, while also serving as a Judicial Extern for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Notre Dame.

"From Day 1, Celia embraced her role as a passionate brand advocate, storyteller, culture connector and purpose-driven leader, dedicated to highlighting the best of FINN Partners to the industry. She has brought to FINN her proven experience as a change agent. And most importantly, she embodies our values and has played a pivotal role in bringing our core sense of purpose to the forefront of our marketing efforts, as a magnet for people and clients who share our mission and values. As CMO, Celia is the ideal person to steward our brand into the next stage of global growth," said Peter Finn, CEO and founding partner.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $200 million in fees during the past 10 years, becoming one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the world and recognized as a PRovoke Media 2022 Agency of the Year. The full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace results from organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,400 professionals across 33 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Bangalore, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Delhi, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Manila, Mumbai, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

